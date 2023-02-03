Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
northbaybiz.com
A Death a Week: Marin Confronts its Growing Fentanyl Crisis
While counterfeit ‘killer’ pills lie in wait for users, healthcare coalition strives for an ‘OD Free Marin’. There’s a new kind of killer on the loose in the North Bay. It lurks in disguise, waiting for kids looking for a good time, or older people just looking for a little relief beyond what the docs prescribe. It’s colorless, tasteless and just the tiniest amount can kill. And it fits right into a familiar-looking little pill. It’s fentanyl. And the number of lives it takes just keeps climbing–– one death a week, more than two non-fatal overdoses a day, in Marin, in December of 2020. “Our experience in Marin is shared with most of the nation,” says Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis, MD. “The waves that you can see happening across the nation are visible in Marin and across the Bay Area.”
northbaybiz.com
Destination: Wellness
As locals and visitors recover from the stress of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Bay hotels and small businesses are aiding them by developing a unique brand of wellness tourism. The North Bay’s take on the concept emphasizes long-standing natural resources like hot springs and local practitioners of healing arts, like yoga.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Food banks brace for more demand as CalFresh benefits set to expire
(KRON) — During the pandemic, an extra allotment of CalFresh benefits were provided for those in need to buy food, but soon those extra dollars will go away. Food banks across the Bay Area and California are expecting a surge in demand in the coming weeks and months. Those who have been receiving an extra […]
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
Silicon Valley
Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million
The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Eater
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
Long-time Congresswoman Hired For TV News Job
Popular Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California made the decision not to seek re-election to the House of Representatives in 2022, and instead made her intentions known that she would retire and head back to her home state of California.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
$33 million in illegal marijuana seized in the East Bay
Over $30 million worth of illegal cannabis has been recovered in search warrants across the East Bay, according to a press release from the Department of Cannabis Control.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
