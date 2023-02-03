While counterfeit ‘killer’ pills lie in wait for users, healthcare coalition strives for an ‘OD Free Marin’. There’s a new kind of killer on the loose in the North Bay. It lurks in disguise, waiting for kids looking for a good time, or older people just looking for a little relief beyond what the docs prescribe. It’s colorless, tasteless and just the tiniest amount can kill. And it fits right into a familiar-looking little pill. It’s fentanyl. And the number of lives it takes just keeps climbing–– one death a week, more than two non-fatal overdoses a day, in Marin, in December of 2020. “Our experience in Marin is shared with most of the nation,” says Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis, MD. “The waves that you can see happening across the nation are visible in Marin and across the Bay Area.”

