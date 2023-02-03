ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

northbaybiz.com

A Death a Week: Marin Confronts its Growing Fentanyl Crisis

While counterfeit ‘killer’ pills lie in wait for users, healthcare coalition strives for an ‘OD Free Marin’. There’s a new kind of killer on the loose in the North Bay. It lurks in disguise, waiting for kids looking for a good time, or older people just looking for a little relief beyond what the docs prescribe. It’s colorless, tasteless and just the tiniest amount can kill. And it fits right into a familiar-looking little pill. It’s fentanyl. And the number of lives it takes just keeps climbing–– one death a week, more than two non-fatal overdoses a day, in Marin, in December of 2020. “Our experience in Marin is shared with most of the nation,” says Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis, MD. “The waves that you can see happening across the nation are visible in Marin and across the Bay Area.”
northbaybiz.com

Destination: Wellness

As locals and visitors recover from the stress of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Bay hotels and small businesses are aiding them by developing a unique brand of wellness tourism. The North Bay’s take on the concept emphasizes long-standing natural resources like hot springs and local practitioners of healing arts, like yoga.
SONOMA, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million

The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation

San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA

