Sonoma County, CA

Citrus Pest Found in Sonoma County

Sonoma County agriculture officials are asking for state assistance after a pest that can kill citrus trees was detected in the region. The pest, called the Asian Citrus Psyllid, was found in a survey trap in a residential area east of Sonoma last Thursday. Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith says the discovery of the pest is serious and calls for a rapid and coordinated response. That includes local nurseries and farmers markets cooperating to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock. The pest has also recently been detected in citrus crops in Southern California.
Updated 1890s Cottage in Healdsburg Listed for $1.7 Million. Take a Look Inside

An 1890s cottage in Healdsburg has been transformed into a comfortable California-casual home with a modern vibe. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 318 Grant St. is currently listed for $1,700,000. The ornate character of the late 19th century home is maintained in the carefully restored exterior woodwork, interior moldings and...
Sonoma protesters put more heat on developer Ken Mattson

A group of nearly 50 protestors gathered Saturday at the long-dormant Cocoa Planet building, one of the many Ken Mattson properties in Sonoma Valley that sit empty, neglected and blighted. The action was organized by the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed to fight the idea of a County-funded...
10 Favorite Indian Restaurants in Sonoma County

Sonoma County is rich with the spices and flavors of India. From creamy North Indian curries to fiery South Indian stews, we’re fortunate to have a sampling of the culinary traditions from this part of the world. Some of our local restaurants also serve Nepalese and Himalayan dishes. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorite Indian restaurants in Sonoma County.
A Walk in Penngrove

Embedded in Sonoma County, a small town called Penngrove is home to about 2,368 Californians. Penngrove contains many markets, shops, restaurants and more. Many people that work or live in Penngrove are small business owners. I went to visit some of these small businesses in the heart of the town....
Saturday Links: Pest Control Company Finds 700-lb. Stash of Acorns in Walls of Sonoma County Home

A pest control company found over 700 pounds of acorns hidden by woodpeckers in the wall of a Sonoma County home last week, it said on social media. The company, Nick's Extreme Pest Control, was called after the Glen Ellen homeowner saw some birds pecking holes into the side of the house, and found that the thousands of acorns had fallen into the bare spaces between the walls. [ABC7]
Camping in Lake County, Part 4: Six Sigma Ranch

By mid-summer 2022, We’d become experts at RV camping. We found some kind of compromise between the comforts of RVing and the nostalgia of tent camping. While we enjoyed the comforts of a bathroom and kitchen on wheels, glamping chairs, and carpet to boot, we decided the sleeping bags would stay. After years of tent camping, sheets seemed wrong, while zip-up flannel bags somehow seemed like a token to the good old days, even in summer. This was our final resolution between the two worlds.
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)

Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
North Bay Passenger Rail Gains Ridership, Cash, Momentum

(TNS) — In seven days, the North Bay's passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy...
Recent storms brings reservoir levels to full capacity

Throughout Jan., storms swept across California, bringing heavy rainfall to locations affected by a multi-year drought. The recent storm caused every operating reservoir in Marin County to reach capacity on Tuesday, Jan 10. While the recent “atmospheric rivers” have caused problems such as flooding, Marin’s wildlife has seen numerous benefits, such as an increase in drinking water, and a decrease in the spread of disease.
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay

DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help

SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County

MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
