ksro.com
Citrus Pest Found in Sonoma County
Sonoma County agriculture officials are asking for state assistance after a pest that can kill citrus trees was detected in the region. The pest, called the Asian Citrus Psyllid, was found in a survey trap in a residential area east of Sonoma last Thursday. Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith says the discovery of the pest is serious and calls for a rapid and coordinated response. That includes local nurseries and farmers markets cooperating to temporarily regulate the movement of fruit and nursery stock. The pest has also recently been detected in citrus crops in Southern California.
sonomamag.com
Updated 1890s Cottage in Healdsburg Listed for $1.7 Million. Take a Look Inside
An 1890s cottage in Healdsburg has been transformed into a comfortable California-casual home with a modern vibe. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 318 Grant St. is currently listed for $1,700,000. The ornate character of the late 19th century home is maintained in the carefully restored exterior woodwork, interior moldings and...
sonomasun.com
Sonoma protesters put more heat on developer Ken Mattson
A group of nearly 50 protestors gathered Saturday at the long-dormant Cocoa Planet building, one of the many Ken Mattson properties in Sonoma Valley that sit empty, neglected and blighted. The action was organized by the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed to fight the idea of a County-funded...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Developer Bill Gallaher sells Elnoka site, detailing frustrations over Santa Rosa planning process
In 2009, longtime Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher vowed he would see through to the end a housing project on 69 acres off Highway 12 on Santa Rosa’s hilly eastern edge. Several versions of his plans failed to make it to the City Council, languishing in the development pipeline...
sonomamag.com
10 Favorite Indian Restaurants in Sonoma County
Sonoma County is rich with the spices and flavors of India. From creamy North Indian curries to fiery South Indian stews, we’re fortunate to have a sampling of the culinary traditions from this part of the world. Some of our local restaurants also serve Nepalese and Himalayan dishes. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorite Indian restaurants in Sonoma County.
casarevista.com
A Walk in Penngrove
Embedded in Sonoma County, a small town called Penngrove is home to about 2,368 Californians. Penngrove contains many markets, shops, restaurants and more. Many people that work or live in Penngrove are small business owners. I went to visit some of these small businesses in the heart of the town....
SFist
Saturday Links: Pest Control Company Finds 700-lb. Stash of Acorns in Walls of Sonoma County Home
A pest control company found over 700 pounds of acorns hidden by woodpeckers in the wall of a Sonoma County home last week, it said on social media. The company, Nick's Extreme Pest Control, was called after the Glen Ellen homeowner saw some birds pecking holes into the side of the house, and found that the thousands of acorns had fallen into the bare spaces between the walls. [ABC7]
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 4: Six Sigma Ranch
By mid-summer 2022, We’d become experts at RV camping. We found some kind of compromise between the comforts of RVing and the nostalgia of tent camping. While we enjoyed the comforts of a bathroom and kitchen on wheels, glamping chairs, and carpet to boot, we decided the sleeping bags would stay. After years of tent camping, sheets seemed wrong, while zip-up flannel bags somehow seemed like a token to the good old days, even in summer. This was our final resolution between the two worlds.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
governing.com
North Bay Passenger Rail Gains Ridership, Cash, Momentum
(TNS) — In seven days, the North Bay's passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy...
awhspitch.com
Recent storms brings reservoir levels to full capacity
Throughout Jan., storms swept across California, bringing heavy rainfall to locations affected by a multi-year drought. The recent storm caused every operating reservoir in Marin County to reach capacity on Tuesday, Jan 10. While the recent “atmospheric rivers” have caused problems such as flooding, Marin’s wildlife has seen numerous benefits, such as an increase in drinking water, and a decrease in the spread of disease.
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma County Mailing Voter Information Guides, Ballots for Special Election
Voter information guides and official ballots for the March 7 special election will begin going out in the mail on Monday, Feb. 6. This election applies to fewer than 3,000 voters residing in the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District and the Timber Cove Fire Protection District. Also beginning on Monday, any...
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay
DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's...
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help
SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County
MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
KTVU FOX 2
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
mendofever.com
Unknown Suspect Robs Santa Rosa Bank—Detectives Need Assistance in Identifying Suspect
The following is a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, Feb 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:34p.m., a male suspect robbed The Exchange Bank...
