Philadelphia, PA

Empire State Building to turn green again if Eagles win Super Bowl

By Barry Werner
 6 days ago
The folks behind the lighting at the Empire State Building caused a furor and social media sensation when they turned things green and white to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles victory in the NFC Championship Game.

The people in charge aren’t backing down if the NFC East champs win the Super Bowl.

They are going to do it again, according to the New York Post.

“The Empire State Building will continue its annual practice of being a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl, and will then light for the winning team.” an Empire State Realty Trust spokesperson said.

There is no love lost between New York and Philadelphia. The teams are enemies and the sports fans have a volatile relationship.

The building’s management views the Sunday stunt as a way to attract tourists from around the world to the Big Apple landmark to pay $79 each to visit the observation decks on the 86th and 102nd floors, a source with direct knowledge of the company’s plans told The Post.

“They believe they play to billions, and not locals,” the source said.

Indeed, insiders said execs took a victory lap after the building’s Jan. 29 tweet — titled “Fly Eagles Fly” showing the building lit in Philly color following the victory over San Francisco — garnered 45 million views and countless more on Instagram and TikTok. The building stayed lit green-and-white for hours until the LED display switched to the red and white of the Kansas City Chiefs following their victory in the AFC title game

