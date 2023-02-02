Empire State Building to turn green again if Eagles win Super Bowl

The folks behind the lighting at the Empire State Building caused a furor and social media sensation when they turned things green and white to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles victory in the NFC Championship Game.

The people in charge aren’t backing down if the NFC East champs win the Super Bowl.

They are going to do it again, according to the New York Post.

“The Empire State Building will continue its annual practice of being a virtual scoreboard for the Super Bowl, and will then light for the winning team.” an Empire State Realty Trust spokesperson said.

There is no love lost between New York and Philadelphia. The teams are enemies and the sports fans have a volatile relationship.