Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job

Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Kevin McCarthy Slams Democrats Over ‘Four Years of Runaway Spending’ That Includes Half the Trump Era
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave remarks at the Capitol on Monday and blasted Democrats for racking up debt accumulated during the presidency of Donald Trump. Since President Joe Biden took office, Republicans have rediscovered a desire for fiscal responsibility and lean federal spending. House Republicans are attempting to use their newfound majority to force the White House and Democratic-controlled Senate to agree to cut spending as a condition for raising the debt limit.
WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question
President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
WATCH: Fox Anchor Pounded Rick Scott On Same Plan GOP Screamed ‘LIAR!’ at Biden Over During SOTU
Fox News anchor John Roberts grilled Florida Sen. Rick Scott about the same plan that prompted Republicans to scream “LIAR!” when President Joe Biden referenced it during the State of the Union address. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority...
The View’s Joy Behar Argues In Favor Of Biden 2024 By Showing How Limber She Is — It Made Sense In The Moment
The View co-host Joy Behar made a novel argument in favor of President Joe Biden’s reelection bid that involved demonstrating how limber she is for the viewing audience. President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, a topic that dominated political media.
Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Democrats Accusing GOP of Pushing White Nationalism at Border Hearing: ‘I’m Not Doing That!’
Florida Republican Byron Donalds took exception Tuesday to Democrats saying that Republicans are spreading White nationalism with the hearing on border security. There were several Republicans who brought up the issue during the House Oversight hearing, but Rep. Donalds, who is Black, was the first, doing so before the hearing even got to the questions and answers about border policy and and border patrol.
Kaitlan Collins Confronts GOP Rep on Colleague Who Blamed Biden For Fentanyl Death: ‘Was That Appropriate?’
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) on whether it was right for his fellow Republicans to blame President Joe Biden for drug deaths in the middle of his State of the Union address. Donalds joined CNN This Morning on Wednesday to react to Biden’s speech before Congress....
WATCH: Trump Official Turned Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams ‘Woke Mob’ in Rebuttal to Biden SOTU
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the pugnacious press secretary for former President Donald Trump who was elected governor of Arkansas last year, delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. The speech from Sanders hammered on themes close to the culture war right, bashing “the radical...
WATCH: NatSec Chief Says Biden Ordered ‘Enhancements’ That Led to Discovery of Trump-Era Spy Balloon Flights
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan credited President Joe Biden with ordering the enhancements that led to the discovery of China spy balloon flights that were missed by then-President Donald Trump’s team during his term. Complicating the angst from Biden critics over the spy balloon that captured the media’s attention...
WATCH: Gayle King Calls Kamala Harris ‘Madam President’ After VP Declares She’ll Definitely Be On Biden 2024 Ticket
CBS anchor Gayle King promoted Vice President Kamala Harris by calling her “Madam President” at the end of an interview in which the VP declared she’d definitely be President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024. The president has said over and over again that it is...
Kaitlan Collins Says Biden ‘Almost Relished’ Back-and-Forth with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republicans During SOTU
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins described President Joe Biden as “lively and engaged” during his State of the Union address and pointed out he seemed to enjoy sparring with Republicans, perhaps a sign that he is prepared to run for reelection in 2024. “A lot will be said, Wolf,...
‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech. The Fox News panel addressed expectations for Biden’s speech before Congress. Kayleigh McEnany, who served in the Trump administration, declared the United States “compromised” and bashed Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon, before rattling off a series of national security and foreign policy criticisms for his first term in office.
‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say!’ Morning Joe Crew Stunned Melania Trump Just Wandered Into Situation Room During Top Secret Raid
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe crew were stunned by the revelation ex-First Lady Melania Trump just wandered in while officials watched a top-secret raid unfold in the Situation Room — and offered advice on the aftermath. According to a sneak peek from Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin,...
Freshman Democrat Takes On ‘Open Border’ Criticism, Pushes Law Enforcement on Whether or Not They Just ‘Allow Everyone to Come In’
Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) used his time during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on border security Tuesday to ask top border officials whether or not they did in fact change their policies and enforcement tactics when President Joe Biden took office. Both Chief Border Patrol Agents John Modlin...
Kamala Harris Dismisses ‘Cynical’ Republican Heckling: Won’t Stop Biden Working ‘Across the Aisle’
Vice President Kamala Harris kept the mood positive in a Wednesday interview, even declaring President Joe Biden will work towards bipartisanship despite the heckling from Republicans during his State of the Union address. Harris chalked up the heckling and outbursts to the SOTU becoming more about “theatrics.”. “I think...
