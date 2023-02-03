ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Murdaugh’s Former Best Friend Gives Emotional Testimony

By Court TV
 6 days ago

VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh’s former best friend, Chris Wilson, detailed how Murdaugh allegedly deceived him in the payment of legal fees. (2/2/23)

