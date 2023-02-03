ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vimeo Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Vimeo Inc: "I can't recommend a stock here that is losing money. So I say, no." Uranium Energy Corp: "It should be coining...
Jim Cramer Says He's Intrigued by These 10 Top-Performing S&P 500 Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday identified 10 stocks in the S&P 500 that investors should consider grabbing at the right price. "These stocks could have more room to run, especially if you think they were driven down to artificially low levels by tax-loss selling or artificial dumping," he said. CNBC's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
