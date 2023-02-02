Saudi Aramco expects to award contracts for some 90 projects over the next three years as it presses ahead with major expansions of its upstream oil and gas capacity. Aramco says that from 2023 through 2025 it expects to tender and award contracts for 66 projects related to oil and gas processing and refining facilities, 14 related to pipelines and distribution and 10 for civil infrastructure and security systems.

