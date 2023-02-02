ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

energyintel.com

Russia Products Price Caps Set at $100 and $45

EU ambassadors reached agreement Friday on price caps for Russia's exports of refined products that will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. The US and other non-EU members of the G7 also signed off on the caps. Caps were set at $100 per barrel for lighter, higher-value products such as...
energyintel.com

Russia Sells Yuan as Oil and Gas Revenue Falls

Russia is selling some of the Chinese currency reserves it holds to offset a sharp fall in its oil and gas revenues, as its war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark. More Western-owned tankers transported Russian crude in January, as shippers become more accustomed to the G7 price cap. China’s...
energyintel.com

Tankers Step Up Russian Loadings Under G7 Cap

The number of European-owned tankers loading Russian crude appears to have picked up this year, as traders and shippers become more accustomed to working with the G7 price cap introduced Dec. 5. China's crude demand is recovering, boosted by rising refinery throughput, healthy gasoline demand and the rebuilding of crude...
energyintel.com

Aramco Sets Out Project Plans for Next Three Years

Saudi Aramco expects to award contracts for some 90 projects over the next three years as it presses ahead with major expansions of its upstream oil and gas capacity. Aramco says that from 2023 through 2025 it expects to tender and award contracts for 66 projects related to oil and gas processing and refining facilities, 14 related to pipelines and distribution and 10 for civil infrastructure and security systems.
energyintel.com

US Oil Drilling Continues New Year Tumble

The US oil rig count fell by double-digits for the second time in the last three weeks, led by losses in the Permian Basin, data from oil-field services provider Baker Hughes show. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in a milestone for carbon-removal technologies. China's crude demand...

