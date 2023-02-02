Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Russia Products Price Caps Set at $100 and $45
EU ambassadors reached agreement Friday on price caps for Russia's exports of refined products that will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. The US and other non-EU members of the G7 also signed off on the caps. Caps were set at $100 per barrel for lighter, higher-value products such as...
energyintel.com
Russia Sells Yuan as Oil and Gas Revenue Falls
Russia is selling some of the Chinese currency reserves it holds to offset a sharp fall in its oil and gas revenues, as its war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark. More Western-owned tankers transported Russian crude in January, as shippers become more accustomed to the G7 price cap. China’s...
Russia Loses World's Largest Nuclear Submarine
There had been speculation over the fate of the Dmitry Donskoy, which was first launched in 1980.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
energyintel.com
Tankers Step Up Russian Loadings Under G7 Cap
The number of European-owned tankers loading Russian crude appears to have picked up this year, as traders and shippers become more accustomed to working with the G7 price cap introduced Dec. 5. China's crude demand is recovering, boosted by rising refinery throughput, healthy gasoline demand and the rebuilding of crude...
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
energyintel.com
Aramco Sets Out Project Plans for Next Three Years
Saudi Aramco expects to award contracts for some 90 projects over the next three years as it presses ahead with major expansions of its upstream oil and gas capacity. Aramco says that from 2023 through 2025 it expects to tender and award contracts for 66 projects related to oil and gas processing and refining facilities, 14 related to pipelines and distribution and 10 for civil infrastructure and security systems.
energyintel.com
US Oil Drilling Continues New Year Tumble
The US oil rig count fell by double-digits for the second time in the last three weeks, led by losses in the Permian Basin, data from oil-field services provider Baker Hughes show. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in a milestone for carbon-removal technologies. China's crude demand...
