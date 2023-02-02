ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
Jury in Dustin Drake trial having difficulty reaching verdict

FEB. 7 UPDATE: Just before the jury deciding the fate of Dustin Drake was set to start its third day of deliberations in Bath, N.Y., court was canceled for the day when one juror called out sick. Just before 9:30 a.m. on February 7, Special Prosecutor Ray Benitez told family members of the victims in […]
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
Turkish Society of Rochester raising funds for earthquake victims

The Rochester Region has an estimated 4,000 people from Turkey or who have Turkish origin —many of them with family and friends in the Near East. Turkish Society of Rochester raising funds for earthquake …. The Rochester Region has an estimated 4,000 people from Turkey or who have Turkish...
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
Kucko's Camera: 'Ice Volcano' fountain flashback

Today John Kucko took his camera to the Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park to check on the 'Ice Volcano' fountain (one of his favorites). READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-ice-volcano-fountain-flashback/. Kucko’s Camera: ‘Ice Volcano’ fountain flashback. Today John Kucko took his camera to the Glen Iris Inn at...
Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols

The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
Man arrested for domestic violence jumps onto hood of patrol car

PENN YAN, N.Y. – Yates County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday at 9:37 p.m on Rubin Drive. Officials say Brian Lindsay charged at the patrol car when they got to the house, and jumped onto the hood. Once Lindsay was taken into custody, he spit blood into a deputy’s face.
