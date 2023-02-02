Read full article on original website
RPD: Male struck with firearm while getting robbed on Orange St.
The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet.
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
Man killed after getting struck by car on Lake Avenue
The area of Lake Avenue has since re-opened after the investigation.
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
Jury in Dustin Drake trial having difficulty reaching verdict
FEB. 7 UPDATE: Just before the jury deciding the fate of Dustin Drake was set to start its third day of deliberations in Bath, N.Y., court was canceled for the day when one juror called out sick. Just before 9:30 a.m. on February 7, Special Prosecutor Ray Benitez told family members of the victims in […]
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
rochesterfirst.com
Turkish Society of Rochester raising funds for earthquake victims
The Rochester Region has an estimated 4,000 people from Turkey or who have Turkish origin —many of them with family and friends in the Near East. Turkish Society of Rochester raising funds for earthquake …. The Rochester Region has an estimated 4,000 people from Turkey or who have Turkish...
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
Man charged with DWI following two-car crash on Route 7
A Port Crane man was arrested and charged with felony DWI following a two-car crash on Route 7 in Colesville.
Groton woman arrested with illegal gun, drugs
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
18-year-old fought Police after being arrested with DWI in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest […]
rochesterfirst.com
Kucko's Camera: 'Ice Volcano' fountain flashback
Today John Kucko took his camera to the Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park to check on the 'Ice Volcano' fountain (one of his favorites). READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-ice-volcano-fountain-flashback/. Kucko’s Camera: ‘Ice Volcano’ fountain flashback. Today John Kucko took his camera to the Glen Iris Inn at...
westsidenewsny.com
Monroe County Sheriff on the death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols is inhumane. The pain his family is feeling will continue to endure for a lifetime. I am heartbroken for the Nichols family. There was no humanity or compassion shown for this man. Mr. Nichols died a horrible death at the hands of those who took an oath to protect him.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for domestic violence jumps onto hood of patrol car
PENN YAN, N.Y. – Yates County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday at 9:37 p.m on Rubin Drive. Officials say Brian Lindsay charged at the patrol car when they got to the house, and jumped onto the hood. Once Lindsay was taken into custody, he spit blood into a deputy’s face.
