Joliet, IL

fox32chicago.com

Naperville house fire causes $150K in damages

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - No one was injured after a single-family home in Naperville caught fire Tuesday night. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Needham Road just after 8 p.m. when the residents came home and found their entire house filled with smoke. Fire personnel ensured all...
NAPERVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Faulty Heater Causes Fire Departments To Be Called To La Salle Station

There was a brief fire scare at the power plant in Marseilles. At around 5 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, several fire departments were called to the La Salle Station for a possible fire. Constellation Energy Communications Manager Brett Naumann says there was no actual fire. Instead a faulty heater was smoking inside a building at the plant's entrance. No actual firefighting equipment was needed according to Naumann.
MARSEILLES, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Man, 71, dies after crashing into pool in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A 71-year-old man has died after experiencing a health episode and crashing into an empty pool in Bridgeview. According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Commissoners Park, part of the Bridgeview Park District located at 81st Street and Beloit Avenue. Police said the man lost control […]
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Explosion at Geneva factory prompts hazmat response

GENEVA, Ill. - An explosion at a Geneva factory Tuesday afternoon prompted a hazmat response, fire officials said. The explosion occurred at Olon Industries located at 411 Union Street around 1:30 p.m. At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion. No injuries were reported. Damage to the facility...
GENEVA, IL
wjol.com

Manhattan’s New K-9 Already Assisted In Drug Bust Along I-80 And Houbolt Road

With only three months on the job, newly sworn in K-9 Officer Apollo and his handler Manhattan Police Officer Ryan Gulli, assisted in a major drug bust along with officials from the Illinois State Police (ISP). The incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 th , when the ISP conducted a traffic stop of a white van eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road.
MANHATTAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
OSWEGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

