There was a brief fire scare at the power plant in Marseilles. At around 5 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, several fire departments were called to the La Salle Station for a possible fire. Constellation Energy Communications Manager Brett Naumann says there was no actual fire. Instead a faulty heater was smoking inside a building at the plant's entrance. No actual firefighting equipment was needed according to Naumann.

MARSEILLES, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO