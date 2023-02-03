Read full article on original website
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Reducing Crime At Gas Stations And Grocery Stores Subject Of Legislation Introduced By State Rep. Thaddeus JonesSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Joseph Bertrand Is Running For 3rd Ward Alderman In MarkhamSouth Suburban NewsMarkham, IL
fox32chicago.com
Naperville house fire causes $150K in damages
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - No one was injured after a single-family home in Naperville caught fire Tuesday night. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Needham Road just after 8 p.m. when the residents came home and found their entire house filled with smoke. Fire personnel ensured all...
starvedrock.media
Faulty Heater Causes Fire Departments To Be Called To La Salle Station
There was a brief fire scare at the power plant in Marseilles. At around 5 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, several fire departments were called to the La Salle Station for a possible fire. Constellation Energy Communications Manager Brett Naumann says there was no actual fire. Instead a faulty heater was smoking inside a building at the plant's entrance. No actual firefighting equipment was needed according to Naumann.
15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
Man, 71, dies after crashing into pool in Bridgeview
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A 71-year-old man has died after experiencing a health episode and crashing into an empty pool in Bridgeview. According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Commissoners Park, part of the Bridgeview Park District located at 81st Street and Beloit Avenue. Police said the man lost control […]
Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights scrap yard
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire at a scrap yard Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at Big Daddy Scrap Yard at 1111 Washington Ave. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m. The cause of...
Police: Suburban man leaves bar and dies in ATV crash, acquaintances hide evidence
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An ATV was hidden from police following a suspected drunken deadly crash early Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs. At around 1 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.
Fire breaks out at Olon Industries factory in Geneva after reported explosion
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva battled an industrial fire after an explosion was reported at a factory Tuesday afternoon.
Explosion at Geneva factory prompts hazmat response
GENEVA, Ill. - An explosion at a Geneva factory Tuesday afternoon prompted a hazmat response, fire officials said. The explosion occurred at Olon Industries located at 411 Union Street around 1:30 p.m. At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion. No injuries were reported. Damage to the facility...
South Side church destroyed in weekend fire, pastor vows to rebuild
The Universal Temple of Christ was a one-story brick and cinder block building on 55th and Damen. Fire hit the building early Saturday morning and was so intense it caused the roof to cave in. Pastor Edrena Bell is determined to rebuild.
Fight breaks out on Metra Northwest Line; two passengers arrested
Two passengers got into a fight on inbound Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train 622 Wednesday morning, Metra announced. The train stopped at Park Ridge shortly before 8 a.m. where it was met by police and an ambulance.
wjol.com
Manhattan’s New K-9 Already Assisted In Drug Bust Along I-80 And Houbolt Road
With only three months on the job, newly sworn in K-9 Officer Apollo and his handler Manhattan Police Officer Ryan Gulli, assisted in a major drug bust along with officials from the Illinois State Police (ISP). The incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 th , when the ISP conducted a traffic stop of a white van eastbound on I-80 at Houbolt Road.
Man found dead after fire breaks out at vacant Chicago Lawn apartment building, police say
A man was found dead after a fire broke out a vacant Southwest Side building, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
Prosecutors decline to charge teen arrested in mass shooting at South Shore apartment
'Got away with murder': Mom of mass shooting victim speaks out after no charges filed. Prosecutors declined to charge a young man identified as the gunman who burst into a South Shore apartment last month and opened fire during an apparent robbery attempt, killing a mother and her transgender daughter and wounding three others, including two other trans women.
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in front of apartment building in Waukegan
A teenager was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot outside of Lakeside Towers in Waukegan over the weekend, police said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Saturday to Lakeside Towers, 200 Julian Street, for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police […]
New details after fire erupts on Chicago's West Side
Chicago Fire provided an update after flames erupted at a building on Chicago's West Side Monday afternoon.
1 killed in Palatine condo fire, officials say
One person was killed in a north suburban condo fire, officials said.
Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the city announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials described the scene at Olon Industries as a “hazmat situation.”
South Shore murder: Man shot dead on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:45 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1600 block of E. 78th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and left arm by an unknown offender. The...
WSPY NEWS
Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego
The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
