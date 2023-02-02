Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
energyintel.com
Tankers Step Up Russian Loadings Under G7 Cap
The number of European-owned tankers loading Russian crude appears to have picked up this year, as traders and shippers become more accustomed to working with the G7 price cap introduced Dec. 5. China's crude demand is recovering, boosted by rising refinery throughput, healthy gasoline demand and the rebuilding of crude...
energyintel.com
Russia Products Price Caps Set at $100 and $45
EU ambassadors reached agreement Friday on price caps for Russia's exports of refined products that will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. The US and other non-EU members of the G7 also signed off on the caps. Caps were set at $100 per barrel for lighter, higher-value products such as...
CNBC
Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says
Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
energyintel.com
Diesel Plummets Ahead of EU Russian Import Ban
Diesel prices are plunging ahead of the EU's Feb. 5 ban, with Russia loading as much fuel as it can while alternative producers in the Mideast and Asia are also ramping up exports. Europe’s ICE low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures closed at $845.50 per metric ton ($113.34 per barrel) on Feb. 2, having shed 16.5% of their value since the most recent peak on Jan. 24. Russia clearly plans to keep pumping out diesel after the EU ban. Exports of more than 1 million barrels per day are scheduled for February, the highest in more than two years.
China Speaks Out After Another Spy Balloon Discovered
The Colombian air force identified the balloon in its airspace on February 3.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
msn.com
Oil slips as Russian oil products ban looms
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply and a build in U.S. fuel stocks suggested sluggish demand despite signs of global economic recovery. Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.17 a barrel by 1240 GMT...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil weakens as market awaits signs of China demand recovery
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.83 a...
Liberty Lifter X-Plane: The strategic heavy lift aircraft for US forces
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the U.S. Department of Defense's research and development agency, has picked General Atomics and Aurora Flight Sciences as two teams for the Phase I of its Liberty Lifter X-Plane program, a press release said. The Liberty Lifter X-Plane program envisages a long-range, low-cost seaplane...
agupdate.com
Worldwide developments driving grain markets
Developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and expectations about Chinese import plans have played a role in the grain markets. South American weather is another wild card. Weekend rains in Argentina were pretty good. Argentina generally speaking has been drought-stricken,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. After some rains early...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
OilPrice.com
Russian Fuel Oil Flows To Asia As EU Ban Takes Effect
Russia had diverted most of its fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) exports to Asia and the Middle East even before the EU embargo on Russian petroleum products came into effect on February 5, according to data from traders and Refinitiv cited by Reuters. Last month, the European Union took...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
