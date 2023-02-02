Diesel prices are plunging ahead of the EU's Feb. 5 ban, with Russia loading as much fuel as it can while alternative producers in the Mideast and Asia are also ramping up exports. Europe’s ICE low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures closed at $845.50 per metric ton ($113.34 per barrel) on Feb. 2, having shed 16.5% of their value since the most recent peak on Jan. 24. Russia clearly plans to keep pumping out diesel after the EU ban. Exports of more than 1 million barrels per day are scheduled for February, the highest in more than two years.

2 DAYS AGO