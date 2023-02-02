ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
energyintel.com

Tankers Step Up Russian Loadings Under G7 Cap

The number of European-owned tankers loading Russian crude appears to have picked up this year, as traders and shippers become more accustomed to working with the G7 price cap introduced Dec. 5. China's crude demand is recovering, boosted by rising refinery throughput, healthy gasoline demand and the rebuilding of crude...
energyintel.com

Russia Products Price Caps Set at $100 and $45

EU ambassadors reached agreement Friday on price caps for Russia's exports of refined products that will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. The US and other non-EU members of the G7 also signed off on the caps. Caps were set at $100 per barrel for lighter, higher-value products such as...
CNBC

Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says

Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
energyintel.com

Diesel Plummets Ahead of EU Russian Import Ban

Diesel prices are plunging ahead of the EU's Feb. 5 ban, with Russia loading as much fuel as it can while alternative producers in the Mideast and Asia are also ramping up exports. Europe’s ICE low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures closed at $845.50 per metric ton ($113.34 per barrel) on Feb. 2, having shed 16.5% of their value since the most recent peak on Jan. 24. Russia clearly plans to keep pumping out diesel after the EU ban. Exports of more than 1 million barrels per day are scheduled for February, the highest in more than two years.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
msn.com

Oil slips as Russian oil products ban looms

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply and a build in U.S. fuel stocks suggested sluggish demand despite signs of global economic recovery. Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.17 a barrel by 1240 GMT...
kalkinemedia.com

Oil weakens as market awaits signs of China demand recovery

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.83 a...
agupdate.com

Worldwide developments driving grain markets

Developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and expectations about Chinese import plans have played a role in the grain markets. South American weather is another wild card. Weekend rains in Argentina were pretty good. Argentina generally speaking has been drought-stricken,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. After some rains early...
OilPrice.com

Russian Fuel Oil Flows To Asia As EU Ban Takes Effect

Russia had diverted most of its fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) exports to Asia and the Middle East even before the EU embargo on Russian petroleum products came into effect on February 5, according to data from traders and Refinitiv cited by Reuters. Last month, the European Union took...

