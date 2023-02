Next month, The Land will be dressed from head to toe in rich Slovenian culture. By Kiara Rodriguez. On Feb. 11, The Kurent, a legendary figure believed to have the power to drive out winter and usher in spring, will awaken. Kurent Jump, which runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. that Saturday at the Slovenian National Home, acts as a party initiating the Kurent quest of chasing the cold months away — the first of 9 days of the Cleveland Kurentovanje festival leading up to Lent.

