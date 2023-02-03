Read full article on original website
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Teresa Giudice is celebrating as daughter Milania takes one step closer to adulthood Teresa Giudice has another daughter approaching adulthood. On Sunday, the mom of four, 50, celebrated her second youngest, Milania, on her 17th birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her blended family got together to celebrate the teen with balloons and birthday cake in a classic family gathering. "Happy 17th Birthday my beautiful MILANIA 🎂🥰🎁🎉🎈🎊❤️ I Lovvvvvve to the moon 🌙 & back ❤️," she captioned the two photos she posted, which show Giudice...
Melissa Gorga Says Filming New Season of RHONJ Took a 'Heavy' Toll on Husband Joe: He 'Couldn't Fake It'
Melissa Gorga tells PEOPLE that she kept "trucking on" during filming for season 13 while husband Joe was "upset for a lot of reasons" and had to take breaks amid the ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice Melissa Gorga is getting candid about the impact of filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on her husband Joe Gorga. The 43-year-old reality star tells PEOPLE that she kept "trucking on" during filming for season 13 while her husband often needed to take a break amid their...
Teresa Giudice Gives Drew Barrymore a Lesson on How to Flip a Table After Iconic RHONJ Moment
Teresa Giudice's iconic table flip took place during season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009 Drew Barrymore and Teresa Giudice are flipping out! On Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Giudice, 50, showed off one of her most infamous The Real Housewives of New Jersey skills: table flipping. With the reality star as her guide, Barrymore, 47, got a lesson in the art of drama. "Think about something that makes you really, really angry," Giudice said. "Like, if your boyfriend cheated on you or if a girlfriend betrayed...
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey
Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro will become first-time parents in 2023 Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! The TV host, 44, and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing." Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, the son of the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, died Sunday Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son. On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling...
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'
Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Are 'Not Talking Marriage' but Are 'Very Much in Love': Source
An insider tells PEOPLE that the couple are "exclusive and serious" Love is in the air for Cher and her new beau, Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music legend, 76, and the music executive, 31, have been romantically linked since November, when they were first spotted holding hands. Since then, romance has blossomed between the two — with Edwards even gifting Cher a diamond ring recently. "They are very much in love," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair, noting that the two were inseparable at a pre-Grammys...
Robyn Dixon Grilled by Andy Cohen After Keeping Juan Dixon Relationship Woes Off RHOP
"I don't think that anybody brings all their personal lives to the show," Robyn Dixon said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that "we all have skeletons" Robyn Dixon was in the hot seat on Sunday night when she was grilled on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about her decision to keep cheating claims against her now-husband Juan Dixon off of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac this season. The reality star, 43, told host Andy Cohen that while...
James Van Der Beek Shares Thoughts on Vacationing with All Six Kids as He Snaps Family Photo
James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly share scenes from managing their six kids as they headed off to a family vacation on Instagram Tuesday James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly are taking on a family vacation with all six of their children. Both the actor, 45, and his wife shared photos on their respective Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing what it was like to travel with six little ones. Sharing a photo of the family at the airport, Kimberly used a rocket ship emoji to show they were...
Demi Lovato Just Revealed How Good She Is at Doing Her Own Makeup: See the Before and After
The singer gave a behind-the-scenes look at her glam on Instagram Demi Lovato is "Confident" in her makeup skills. The "29" singer (who uses she/they pronouns) shared two selfies to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, proving just how good she is at perfecting her own glam. The before snapshot shows her posing with a makeup-free face while wearing athleisure clothing. In the after pic, she dons a bronzy full-coverage makeup look with bold brows and a punchy red lipstick shade. She also changed into a graphic tee for...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Says She's Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom': 'It Was Never a Question for Me'
Rumer Willis, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, opens up about her pregnancy and excitement to be a mom on an episode of Bathroom Chronicles Rumer Willis has always envisioned motherhood in her future. PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of Thursday's episode of Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles — sponsored by Poo-Pourri and recorded in the bathroom cabin at the Van Der Beek ranch — where Willis gets candid about her pregnancy and excitement to become a mom. Willis, who is...
Lisa Rinna Jokes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit
In January, Lisa Rinna announced she'd be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons Lisa Rinna knows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won't be the same without her. A month after she announced her departure from the series, Rinna appeared on E! News, where she was asked what the show will be missing now that she's gone. In response, Rinna, 59, joked "everything." She then struck a more serious tone, noting that "the girls are gonna be fine" without her on the Bravo series. Rinna also...
Sister Wives Star Christine's Daughter Says Dad Kody 'Changed' as His Kids Became 'Adults' with 'Opinions'
Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown addressed Kody Brown's estrangement from some of his children in a new Sister Wives recap video Gwendlyn Brown thinks her dad has changed. In a new YouTube video, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown opened up about the estrangement between her father and some of his 18 kids. "He really has changed," Gwendlyn said of her dad. "The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Dating Someone 'Exclusively' After Kody Split: 'He's a Dream Come True'
Christine Brown announced her divorce from her plural marriage to Kody Brown in late 2021 Christine Brown is single no more! The Sister Wives star revealed she's "exclusively" dating someone new, over a year after her divorce from Kody Brown. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," Christine, 50, said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. Though she didn't reveal who her new boyfriend is, Christine added that he's "incredible with Truley," her 12-year-old daughter who still lives at home. "He's absolutely a dream...
Who Is Ashley Greene's Husband? All About Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury got married in 2018 and welcomed daughter Kingsley Rainn in 2022 Ashley Greene married her husband, entrepreneur Paul Khoury, in 2018 and together they share one child. The Twilight alum met her future husband through mutual friends in 2009 and after seven years of dating, Khoury asked Greene to marry him. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in California's redwoods. In September 2022, Greene and Khoury welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kinglsey Rainn. Since then,...
