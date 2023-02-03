Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
MENTOR Vermont celebrate Vermont Mentoring Month
Vermont Business Magazine MENTOR Vermont, in partnership with youth mentoring programs, youth mentees, volunteer mentors, legislators, and business supporters, celebrated Vermont Mentoring Month at MENTOR Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Comcast and MENTOR Vermont partnered for the eighth straight year to recognize the 2023 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring. These youth mentees and adult mentors have committed to working with MENTOR Vermont to raise awareness of the benefits of youth mentoring, the necessity for greater State investment in youth mentoring, and the need for more volunteer mentors to ensure young people in Vermont have supportive mentoring relationships they need to thrive.
vermontbiz.com
Sandrine Kibuey joins Public Assets Institute Board of Directors
Sandrine Kibuey, director of statewide housing advocacy at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, has been elected to the board of directors at the Public Assets Institute(link is external), a Montpelier-based independent research organization on state budget, tax and economic issues. “We are delighted that Sandrine Kibuey has joined...
vermontbiz.com
Weinberger announces the Elmwood Emergency Shelter is ready for guests
Vermont Business Magazine Yesterday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced that the City’s Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community is ready for occupancy and up to 35 guests will be welcomed into the shelter by the end of the month. CEDO Director, Brian Pine, CEDO Assistant Director for Community Works, Samantha Dunn, and Champlain Housing Trusts (CHT) CEO, Michael Monte were also present for the announcement. Brian, Samantha and Michael joined the Mayor in thanking many key partners for delivering an innovative new approach to building emergency low-barrier shelter, and for supporting the incoming shelter guests with robust services as part of the City’s public health approach to ending homelessness.
vermontbiz.com
NEK Broadband hires operations manager, GIS specialist
NEK Broadband(link is external), a nonprofit organization working to bring reliable high-speed broadband to the Northeast Kingdom and the town of Wolcott, has hired Marc Hughes as operations project manager and Erik Townsend as geographic information system specialist and project manager. Hughes joins NEK Broadband from Verizon Wireless, where he...
vermontbiz.com
Lorraine Sterritt to step down as Saint Michael's College president in June
Vermont Business Magazine Saint Michael’s College President Lorraine Sterritt and Chair of the Board of Trustees Patricia Casey shared the news of President Sterritt’s upcoming retirement, effective June 30, with the campus community today. Sterritt, a national leader in higher education with experience at some of America’s finest institutions, was named the 17th president of Saint Michael's College in January 2018 and began serving as president beginning in July of that year. Saint Micahel's is a residential, liberal arts, Catholic college located in Colchester.
vermontbiz.com
10 million tennis balls recycled
A major step in sustainability for tennis as the RecycleBalls network reaches the milestone of 10 million tennis balls recycled. Vermont Business Magazine Ten million tennis balls have been recycled by South Burlington-based RecycleBalls(link is external), the leading tennis ball recycling organization in North America. Equating to 639 US tons of repurposed and recycled tennis balls.
vermontbiz.com
Castleton women’s hockey to host 15th Annual Pink the Rink game
Vermont Business Magazine For the fifteenth consecutive year, on Friday, February 10, the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will trade their traditional Spartan green apparel for newly designed, limited edition pink jerseys to raise awareness and funds for the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The 15th...
