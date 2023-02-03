VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – St. Catherine School will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on February 24th from 8:45-10:00 AM. The round up is an opportunity for prospective parents to visit St. Catherine School and learn about what it has to offer. Children entering kindergarten next year get the chance to visit their future classroom and meet the teacher and classmates. Parents and Guardians will receive information about our school, tuition assistance program, and much more! Prospective students for Kindergarten must already be 5 or turning 5 before August 1st to enroll in 2023-2024 school year.

