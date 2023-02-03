Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
NDHP Promotes King To Sergeant
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A North Dakota Highway patrol Trooper in the Jamestown office has just been promoted to Sergeant. Colonel Brandon Solberg announces the promotion of Trooper Nathaniel King to Sergeant. Nathaniel King graduated from the Highway Patrol Academy in February, 2014, and has been serving as a...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown High School Speech with Successful January
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Jamestown High School speech team qualified nine speakers for the state meet in it’s two January competitions. Jamestown had 11 placewinners at the Valley City speech meet Jaunary 14th. Anja McDermid won Extemproaneous Programmed Reading (EPR) and Poetry, and Will Nelson won Impromptu Speaking, both qualifying for state in those events.
newsdakota.com
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt
Ellis “Bud” Schmidt, 85, of Dawson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on February 3, 2023. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Dawson City Hall with Pastor Jacob DeBoer officiating. Ellis, known by...
newsdakota.com
Wayne Byers
Wayne Byers, 72, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday February 1, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Wayne was born September 11, 1950 at Buffalo, NY, the son of Albert and Mildred (Schmidt) Byers. At an early age he moved to Syracuse, NY, attended school there and graduated from High School in 1969. He later attended Onondaga Community College. He then helped his brother at the Autostore in Canisteo, NY and also did broadcasting.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend a year in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months...
kfgo.com
Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
newsdakota.com
St. Catherine’s Kindergarten Round-Up Feb. 24
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – St. Catherine School will hold its annual Kindergarten Round-Up on February 24th from 8:45-10:00 AM. The round up is an opportunity for prospective parents to visit St. Catherine School and learn about what it has to offer. Children entering kindergarten next year get the chance to visit their future classroom and meet the teacher and classmates. Parents and Guardians will receive information about our school, tuition assistance program, and much more! Prospective students for Kindergarten must already be 5 or turning 5 before August 1st to enroll in 2023-2024 school year.
newsdakota.com
Douglas Roundy
Douglas Roundy, age 81, of Carrington, ND, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg, TX. Doug’s Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5:00PM-7:00PM with family present at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND. His Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.
valleynewslive.com
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
gowatertown.net
Murder charge dropped in Wahpeton killing…..for now
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The murder case against a Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been put on hold, at least for now. Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said the Richland County State’s Attorney has asked that the murder charge against 33-year-old Anthony Kruger (pictured) be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.
valleynewslive.com
Truck crashes through window at Fargo business
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
wdayradionow.com
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency
(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
newsdakota.com
Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Public Schools Investigating Response to Recent Racial Incident at Basketball Game
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School discussed the handling of procedures during the racial incident that occurred at a recent home basketball game at the latest school board meeting on Monday night. The incident happened on January 31st during a basketball game against Bismarck. During that game,...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
