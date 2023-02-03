Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
KWTX
DeCruz Trial: Former DA examines jury’s not guilty verdict, ongoing legal fight over body camera footage
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The fatal shooting of Michael Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop in 2019, sparked national attention with thousands voicing their opinion on the altercation that led to the arrest of the officer involved in the traffic stop. Three years later, only 12 opinions...
KWTX
Ex-Temple officer not guilty in shooting death of Michael Dean
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury on Tuesday found former Temple Police Department officer Carmen DeCruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. DeCruz was on trial for second degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019.
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KWTX
Family and friends react to ex-cop found not guilty of second degree murder charge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Family and friends of the late Michael Dean are still wrapping their heads around the verdict in the trial of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. Dean’s loved ones say they are heartbroken after a jury found the former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz, not guilty...
everythinglubbock.com
Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
Legal analyst breaks down DeCruz verdict and potential reason behind last minute added charge
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County jury that acquitted Carmen DeCruz of all charges in connection to the death of Michael Dean made the decision after only a few hours of deliberations and after they were given an additional last minute charge to consider against the former Temple Police officer.
KWTX
Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
News Channel 25
Failed carjacking at gas station concludes with 3 men arrested: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — A failed carjacking has resulted in three males being arrested this week, police said. On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of South 57th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Temple Police Department. Police said the victim had been pumping gas...
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
Temple police investigating early morning shooting believed to be 'accidental'
Temple police are investigating what appears to be an "accidental" shooting.
KWTX
One person injured following Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
KWTX
Waco man accused of kidnapping, beating, and shooting ex-girlfriend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, and his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the couple allegedly kidnapped the man’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s...
KWTX
One wounded in early morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
Do you recognize them? Temple PD searching for Walmart theft suspects
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two people they suspect stole from a Walmart last month. On Jan. 12, the two people pictured below, entered the Walmart on South 31st Street and committed the theft, police say. Police did not...
keranews.org
30 years after the siege at Mount Carmel in Waco, can we learn from what happened?
On April 19, 1993, a large structure fire broke out northeast of Waco. The fire tore through Mount Carmel, a compound where a group called the Branch Davidians had been holed up in a standoff with the FBI for several months. The group of over 100 men, women and children...
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Comments / 0