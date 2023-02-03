ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Ex-Temple officer not guilty in shooting death of Michael Dean

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury on Tuesday found former Temple Police Department officer Carmen DeCruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. DeCruz was on trial for second degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019.
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One person injured following Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco man accused of kidnapping, beating, and shooting ex-girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, and his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the couple allegedly kidnapped the man’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s...
WACO, TX
KWTX

One wounded in early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX

