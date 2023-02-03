Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Burglary, rape suspect arrested after jumping from window, attempting to steal cruisers
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser. According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary...
Marshall County Daily
Calvert City Police Dept. Arrest Report
The following people were arrested/charged by the Calvert City Police Department:. Travis W. Isaacs, 34, of Benton was arrested on February 01, 2023 for assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. He was also charged with strangulation 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot).
kbsi23.com
Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
Marshall County Daily
Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station
On 1-29-2023 Deputies were dispatched to a local fuel station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This call resulted in a drug investigation that vehicle operator was found to be in possession of. As a result of the investigation...
Marshall County Daily
Calloway County woman arrested for drug possession after search warrant obtained.
On 02/07/2023 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in Murray, KY. During the execution of the search warrant quantities of Methamphetamine, Hallucinogens, Marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property were located. Hanna Curran, 44. Murray, KY. Trafficking...
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday. following the execution of two different search warrants pursuant to. illegal drug investigations in Paducah and McCracken, KY. On 02/06/2023 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. conducted an investigation into Cameron McElmurry trafficking. counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Detectives...
radionwtn.com
Murray Women Arrested With Quarter Pound Raw Fentanyl Powder
Murray, Ky.–On February 6th, 2023 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the DEA executed a search warrant on a residence in Murray, locating over a quarter pound of raw fentanyl powder. The amount of Fentanyl seized has the potential to kill approximately 57,000 people according to...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge
A Mayfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on a weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the ATF and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, announced that 29-year-old Jed Wilson was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The case...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman
A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
WBBJ
15-year-old facing unlawful weapon possession charge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says a 15-year-old is facing an unlawful weapon charge. According to the department’s Facebook post, a caller reported shots being fired and a minor wearing a ski mask running around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on Hillcrest Avenue. Someone matching that description...
Murray Ledger & Times
Man arrested after firing gun in Murray residence
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Friday after he fired a gun inside …
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
KFVS12
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
KFVS12
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
Comments / 0