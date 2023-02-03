Read full article on original website
Panthers lose heart breaker at Dodge County on McClendon’s game-winning prayer
EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) was 1.3 seconds away from ‘getting out of Dodge” with a hard-earned victory over the Dodge County Indians, as they had a 47-46 lead. However, with 1.3 seconds left, DC freshman point guard Jaedon McClendon threw up a three-point prayer that was answered in the affirmative and it resulted in a heartbreaking 49-47 loss for the Panthers on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.
Lady Hurricanes lose in the final seconds at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball (GSW) suffered its second straight defeat with a 73-72 loss to North Georgia at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Jacquelyn Levay sank two free throws to extend the lead for GSW...
Raiders topple Deerfield-Windsor to secure regular season region title
ALBANY – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) went into Deerfield-Windsor (DWS) on Tuesday, February 7 and put on a three-point shooting clinic by hitting 10 three-pointers on the night. As a result, the Raiders were able to hand the Knights a 56-41 loss on their home floor in front of a loud and raucous crowd and capture the GIAA Region 3-AAA regular season championship and the #1 seed in next week’s GIAA Region 3-AAA Tournament.
Lady Panthers lose fourth straight at Dodge County
EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) came into their GHSA Region 1-AA match up against the 21-1 Dodge County Lady Indians (DC) hoping to “get out of Dodge” with a monumental upset. Unfortunately for SCHS, however, DC jumped out to a 32-10 lead at halftime and set the tone the rest of the way. Though the Lady Panthers played better in the second half and outscored DC 13-9 in the fourth quarter, the deficit was still too much to overcome and SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Indians 57-33 on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.
Hurricanes lose in overtime at North Georgia
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) lost on a late missed three-pointer and North Georgia went on to defeat GSW 77-75 in overtime at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4. Phillip Burwell had his second-best scoring output...
Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings
AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0. Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.
After six weeks, the City of Americus addresses budget questions
During the November meeting of Americus Mayor and City Council, in closing comments, Nelson Brown mentioned a “Thanksgiving bonus” the City of Americus employees had received. No such topic had been brought up for discussion during an open meeting. As time passed, the issue began to come to light.
