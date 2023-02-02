Happy Saturday! Frosty weather this morning has thawed out to the low 60s today. A tad chilly, but still much warmer than earlier this morning. Overnight we might see some low-level clouds and foggy conditions taking over Acadiana early tomorrow morning. As we head into the day, we will see much warmer temperatures as we reach the upper 60s and low 70s with stronger southerly flow, leading to partly cloudy skies. Monday looks to be the same, with plenty of sunlight and warmth. Tuesday will be a very muggy day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Look for showers to start rolling into the picture during the late evening and nighttime hours on Tuesday for a rainy Wednesday ahead of us. While flooding could pose a risk for Wednesday, the chances are low and the ingredients aren't in place for any severe weather. Looking ahead, we see rain linger as Wednesday's system clears out, only for another to take its place on Friday, with some stray showers lingering around. Saturday is looking a bit chilly with lows in the 30s possible, with a high of 56.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO