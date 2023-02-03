Read full article on original website
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Betsy Ross raises the Eagles flag ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Betsy Ross impersonator Carol Spacht traded in her usual red, white, and blue for Eagles green as she raised the Eagles flag to kick off Super Bowl week. The flag raising event was held at the Betsy Ross House Courtyard in Old City this morning at 10 a.m. and was supported by the Betsy Ross House as well as local Old City businesses.
Jalen Hurts will make history playing in the first Super Bowl to have 2 Black quarterbacks
A couple Sundays ago, Doug Williams was watching football. He wasn’t rooting for any of the teams, exactly, in the NFL’s two conference championship games, the winners of which would advance to the Super Bowl. Instead, he said, he was rooting for two players: Jalen Hurts and Patrick...
Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
Fandom, identity and belonging
Super Bowl LVII is the event Eagles and Chiefs fans have been dreaming of, and it’s finally here. All the years spent cheering and crying and the hours watching the games on the couch or in the stands are about to pay off…or turn to heartbreak. Only one team will pull out a victory, and in the days that follow, the streets of Philadelphia will either turn into a sea of green or look cold and dreary without a celebration in sight.
