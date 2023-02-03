ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawa in Pensacola: What we know about when, where and why

Pensacola News Journal
 6 days ago
After months of speculation, Wawa officials on Thursday announced the company is building two Wawa stores in Pensacola with three or four more under consideration.

Steve Hasher, director of store operations, introduced Wawa to the Pensacola community in a raucous "community day event" at the Bayview Community Center.

"When we talk about what matters most about our business model, we just don't think of hoagies, coffee, gas or convenience," Hasher said during the event. "While they certainly matter, what we value the most is how we serve and help our customers in our communities, in good times and bad. That's the true measure of success."

Where will Pensacola Wawa stores be located?

Of the first two stores to be built in Pensacola, one will be at the corner of West Nine Mile and Beulah roads, and another at U.S. Highway 98 and North Blue Angel Parkway.

An additional three to four sites are under consideration, but officials did not give specific locations.

What is the timeline?

Construction is expected to begin this year, and the stores are scheduled to open in 2024. The first store is slated to open in the first quarter of 2024.

Wawa officials said they plan to break ground on their first site within the "next few months," and that stores typically take six to nine months to build.

"We can't wait to serve the community here," Hasher said.

What other Panhandle cities are slated to get Wawa stores?

Over the next eight to 10 years, the company plans to open 40 stores between Tallahassee and Mobile, Alabama, Hasher said. He noted each store typically employs around 35 associates, and that each new build would provide work to approximately 140 local contractors and skilled workers.

Asked what other Panhandle locations were targeted for new stores, Lori Bruce, senior manager of media relations, said Wawa was in "wave 1" of its rollout in the region and would be making announcements about other stores community-by-community as sites were locked in.

Wawa is ranked No. 23 on the Forbes list of largest privately held companies in America, and has a footprint in six states. The chain has opened nearly 250 stores in the Sunshine State and today employs 10,000 associates in Florida.

Why the Wawa cult following?

"I love that every time you go into a Wawa, it feels like home because every Wawa is laid out pretty similar," said Elie Hogan, a New Jersey native and recent transplant to Pensacola. "They have the same products and it's always the same great quality."

Fans of the chain point to their great quality "gas station" food, but also love the healthy alternatives like fresh fruit and salads. Others point to their massive selection of coffee all day long, their fresh hot sandwiches and hoagies, and large variety of milkshakes and smoothies.

But every review agrees that the way Wawa treats its employees, which in turn results in great customer service, is a driving factor in its reputation.

Hasher gushed about the dedication of Wawa's customers and employees.

"You've heard the stories," he said. "You drive six hours to Jacksonville for a Wawa hoagie. Some of our customers have tattoos. Some have weddings in our store or get their wedding photos outside our stores ... all that magic happens because of our people. Our people are our secret sauce."

Pensacola News Journal

