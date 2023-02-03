ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

106 catalytic converters reported stolen in Santa Cruz in past year

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LT8L_0kamn7MK00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the past year. From Jan. 2022 to Feb. 1 2023 a total of 106 catalytic converters have been stolen.

Police say the top two vehicles seeing the most thefts in Santa Cruz are the Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years 2001-2010). 47 of those reported 106 thefts have occurred in the first two months of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYdIX_0kamn7MK00

Other reported catalytic converter vehicles to include: Dodge - Ram FORD - Econoline, FORD, F250 and Excursion GMC - SierraHONDA - Element & Odyssey HYUNDAI - ElantraMERCURY - Capri SUBARU - Impreza TOYOTA - 4Runner, BTM, Highlander & Tacoma.

Police say thieves target trucks or SUVs because the higher ground makes it easier to get underneath the vehcile because they are attached to the exhaust system underneath a vehicle.

"Thefts of catalytic converters increase each time the cost of scrap metal increases." Catalytic converters expensive precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Santa Cruz Police said they spotted suspects in a older white four-door sedan believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts Wednesday night. The vehicle sped off and a chase ensued on Highway 17 but the suspects got away.

Police say this crew targets prii' (the plural for prius, I guess? Look it up ).

These are the tips police give to help prevent these thefts:

  • Prii and Honda owners park their cars in their driveway or garage.
  • Park under lights in areas where passers-by will most easily see your vehicle.
  • Calibrate your car's alarm to set off when it detects vibration
  • If your catalytic converter is a "bolt-on" model, you can have the bolts welded shut and have extra metal welded to the exhaust system.
  • Install a catalytic converter protection device that will clamp around the converter.
  • Etch your converter with your vehicle's license plate number in several different locations. It will help the police track your stolen property.

The post 106 catalytic converters reported stolen in Santa Cruz in past year appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City man arrested after gun parts found under bedridden minor with cerebral palsy

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police along with Greenfield Detectives, King City Detectives, Homeland Security Investigations, and the SMCTF served three warrants in King City leading to the arrest of a man on Wednesday. The warrants were served on the 600 block of Luckett Street, the 900 block of Broadway Street, and the 100 block The post King City man arrested after gun parts found under bedridden minor with cerebral palsy appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive around 10:30 p.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Memorial Drive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Sheriff's deputy injured in Highway 580 crash in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was hurt when his patrol vehicle crashed westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 580 west of Interstate Highway 238 just east of 164th Avenue. One lane of westbound Highway 580 and the on-ramp from Foothill Boulevard was blocked as the crash scene was processed, CHP officials said.The deputy was taken to a local hospital for some minor injuries and a complaint of pain in his leg, according to a sheriff's spokesman. The cause of the accident is unknown right now as it is still being investigated.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale man arrested in connection with violent San Jose kidnapping

SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in the violent kidnapping and attempted robbery of a female associate as she walked near John Mise Park in West San Jose.San Jose police said  Zhanfang Xu of Sunnyvale has been booked into Santa Clara County jail on counts that included kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said the attack took place at  approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 10th. The suspect -- identified as Xu -- approached the adult female victim from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced the victim to walk to a nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three men have died and a fourth man is recovering in the hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose on the 10000 block of Garcia Lane, per the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, deputies found four men, all in their 50s, that were not responsive. They were given Narcan The post Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police revealed new information and video Tuesday of an ambush-style shooting of an officer by a suspect who was "on a quest to kill San Jose police officers."At a press conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the suspect, identified as Noe Orlando Mendoza, had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations.The evening/early morning culminated with SWAT officers surrounding Mendoza's home on the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. at around 3:10 a.m.During a furry of gunfire, a SWAT officer was wounded. Mendoza then surrendered soon after his final volley of gunshots.At the news...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home

GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Man hit and killed by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a car in the area of South Jackson Avenue and the Highway 680 on-ramp. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the scene around 7 a.m. There, they found a pedestrian lying in the crosswalk where he had been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz auto shops see rise in catalytic converter thefts in 2023

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police say catalytic converter thefts have risen in the past year. From Jan. 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023, a total of 106 catalytic converters were stolen. Police say the top two vehicles seeing the most thefts in Santa Cruz are the Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years The post Santa Cruz auto shops see rise in catalytic converter thefts in 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward

OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery

PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
PLEASANTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Fire Department is asking for the communities help in giving one of their fire captains as much time with his family while fighting Stage 4 brain cancer. Captain Brian Tracy was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer. Brian and his doctors are working to keep cancer at The post Santa Cruz Fire Captain needs help with inoperable Stage 4 brain cancer appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Department of Social Services announced on Wednesday afternoon that residents and families who were impacted by the winter storms are eligible to to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits. A family of four with income up to $3,130 per month may be eligible to receive up to $939 in food The post Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy