Washington State

Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.
Bill That Would ‘Force’ WA Residents to Vote Advances in Senate

Perhaps one of the most shocking pieces of legislation to ever be introduced in WA state continues to move through the legislature. Senate Bill 5209 would require all WA residents of legal voting age to cast a ballot in all major elections (primary and general) in the state. According to information from GOP Senate Communications Coordinator Tracy Ellis on Wednesday, February 8th:
WA State Considering Getting Into The Banking Business?

Across Washington state, many cities and counties rely on what's called the Public Works Assistance Account to obtain funding to help with infrastructure projects. However, as those remain underfunded, and continue to slip behind, one Democratic lawmaker has a solution. Democratic lawmaker proposes creating a 'state bank'. According to The...
Super Bowl Betting: What You Need to Know in Washington

It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered. Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?

It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
Move Over COVID, WA State Launches Vaccine Dashboard

The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, February 8th, they are launching a new vaccine dashboard. The dashboard will be very similar to the COVID models. The new Influenza Vaccine Dashboard will allow the state, and presumably, the public, to track the number of types of vaccines (flu) across WA state.
Bill Restoring WA Police Pursuits Now in Doubt, Says GOP

A bi-partisan WA state House bill that would restore most law enforcement pursuits is in jeopardy, says a GOP legislator. According to information from WA State GOP House Communications Director John Sattgast, HB 1353 appeared to have a good chance to make it out of committee and to the House floor for debate and a likely vote.
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State

What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime

There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
