Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
Is Washington State a No-Fault Auto Accident Insurance State?
If you've been involved in a car accident, you may be wondering if Washington State is a no-fault auto insurance state. Does An A-Fault Driver Pay My Accident Bills In Washington State?. My beloved Mustang got hit over the holiday season and now the insurance company wants to total my...
Billions of Dollars Worth of Gold Found in Washington State
The story of the explosion of the gold rush back in the mid-1800's is know to most Americans. Thousands upon thousands rushed to California to find their fortune. Of course, many found only poverty and struggle. Washington state has never been known as an area ripe with gold. Yes, it...
Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.
Would You Give Incarcerated Workers in Washington a Pay Raise?
Do incarcerated workers in Washington deserve to be paid minimum wage?. House Bill 1024, the "Real Labor, Real Wages Act" was proposed in December, by State Representative Tarra Simmons, (D-Bremerton). The bill would raise incarcerated workers' wages to Washington state's minimum wage of $15.74. Most people incarcerated with the WA...
Bill That Would ‘Force’ WA Residents to Vote Advances in Senate
Perhaps one of the most shocking pieces of legislation to ever be introduced in WA state continues to move through the legislature. Senate Bill 5209 would require all WA residents of legal voting age to cast a ballot in all major elections (primary and general) in the state. According to information from GOP Senate Communications Coordinator Tracy Ellis on Wednesday, February 8th:
WA State Considering Getting Into The Banking Business?
Across Washington state, many cities and counties rely on what's called the Public Works Assistance Account to obtain funding to help with infrastructure projects. However, as those remain underfunded, and continue to slip behind, one Democratic lawmaker has a solution. Democratic lawmaker proposes creating a 'state bank'. According to The...
Super Bowl Betting: What You Need to Know in Washington
It's really hard to ignore the multi-billion dollar leviathan that is the sports betting industry. The Wall Street Journal reports a record-breaking 50+ million Americans will bet on Super Bowl LVII, with an estimated $16 billion being wagered. Last year, Mattress Mack made headlines throughout America and social media when...
Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
Washington State Is Finally Offering Working Family Tax Credit
It only took a little more than ten years since it was passed by the Washington State Legislature, but the Evergreen State has now come in line with a number of others when it comes to tax credits being available to low income and working families. In 2008, the Legislature...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
Move Over COVID, WA State Launches Vaccine Dashboard
The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, February 8th, they are launching a new vaccine dashboard. The dashboard will be very similar to the COVID models. The new Influenza Vaccine Dashboard will allow the state, and presumably, the public, to track the number of types of vaccines (flu) across WA state.
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Bill Restoring WA Police Pursuits Now in Doubt, Says GOP
A bi-partisan WA state House bill that would restore most law enforcement pursuits is in jeopardy, says a GOP legislator. According to information from WA State GOP House Communications Director John Sattgast, HB 1353 appeared to have a good chance to make it out of committee and to the House floor for debate and a likely vote.
Got a Pot Arrest or Conviction? You Could Own a WA Pot Store
It was first launched about a year and a half ago, and is starting to move ahead. Social equity program to award pot store licenses to 'certain' individuals. The Social Equity in Cannabis program will formally begin accepting applicants March 1st, 2023, and the application process will close on March 30th.
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
Mission Director Says Jail Time Could Save Lives In Washington
The Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has penned a letter to the community in which he says it's time we get tough with those who break the law. Johnson says for the last 15 years he's worked directly with thousands of men and women overcoming homelessness and addiction.
Two Tri-Cities School Districts Hope The Third Time Is The Charm
February 14th is Valentine's Day. It is also the last day to vote regarding the Kennewick and Finley School Districts operational levies. It's ironic it falls on a romantic holiday as last year voters in Kennewick did not show their love to KSD on two separate occasions with regard to the levy.
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime
There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
