2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday.

Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery).

According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of Fairmont Way. Homicide detectives received leads that took them to Huntsville. The detectives assisted the Huntsville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service in taking the two suspects into custody.

Both suspects are being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

