South Twin Falls Park to Get Bigger
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday night to expand an existing park in the near future. The Council was asked to review and vote on a request to use $781,029 in park impact fees for future improvements and expansion of Vista Bonita Park just off Washington Street South and Orchard Drive.
The Brilliant Twin Falls Walmart Impulse Buy We Keep Passing On
You've seen it sitting on that shelf next to checkout aisle 16 at Walmart on numerous occasions. The reason you continue to pass on purchasing it isn't because of the price, but instead, it's because you doubt how effective it can be. I've been known to be an impulse shopper...
What Would You Do with a Child Free Weekend Alone in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if you had a weekend all to yourself kid-free? It is the weekend that any parent dreams of but rarely happens. There are many options on how to spend it, and odds are high that this type of weekend will never happen or not come soon enough if it ever does. Would you miss your kids and family, or would you be overjoyed, you wouldn't know what to do with it? Most parents have a dream weekend planned out if this scenario happens for them, but if you were given the keys to the kingdom for the weekend, spouse and child-free, what would you do?
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
This New Twin Falls Ghost Kitchen has The Cheesiest Name Possible
If you don’t know what a ghost kitchen is yet, your mind is about to be blown. A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that operates out of the kitchen of another restaurant and you can only access the menu online. Last year we wrote about 10 of these ghost kitchens, and there are even more now.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Remember When the Partridge Family Visited Twin Falls?
If I told you that you can see a lot of strange things at Walmart, you might say, “No scat, Sherlock!” Strange encounters at the Twin Falls Walmart are probably trebled because the store is located so close to Route 93. The road is almost like a modern Route 66. It’s long and snakes through some very unusual places across several states. Every once in a while, some nomad from southern California or the Nevada desert stops locally at Walmart to pick up supplies and sometimes to get some sleep.
Delicious New Food Choice is Coming to this Popular Twin Falls Food Hall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new food vendor is setting up shop at the 2nd South Market in Twin Falls. The food hall-style eatery will welcome a new option for visitors come early March called the Petite Creperie & Cafe which will be in the former Clover Leaf Creamery location. Find...
City of Rocks Gets Dark-Sky Certification
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho park known for its rock formations has just received recognition for the dark skies above. The National Park Service announced The City of Rocks National Reserve has just been given certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The park is run as a cooperative between the National Park Service and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
