Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Stolen cars and guns from San Antonio making their way to Mexican drug cartels
SAN ANTONIO - Cars and guns stolen off of San Antonio streets are reportedly heading straight to the cartels. It's a trend law enforcement is watching out for, and they're urging that you do the same. Sheriff Javier Salazar says we've seen many instances of teens breaking into cars lately....
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen arrested after shootout at nearby neighborhood forces lockdown at Brennan High
SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old was arrested and police are still looking for a second suspect after a shootout between two cars put a West Side high school on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Due to the incident being about a mile from the school, officials locked Brennan High School down for...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
As car break-ins continue to rise drivers feel the one-two punch of a glass shortage
SAN ANTONIO — It’s happening all across the city and people are feeling a double whammy from car break-ins!. It's a sight many in San Antonio have faced, which includes Michael Shackelford. “Be aware of your surroundings you know? I'll tell you where we parked was a very,...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies seize $200,000 worth of alleged Cocaine
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man carrying five kilograms of alleged Cocaine. The search happened on Feb. 2, at 1604 W. and Bitters Rd during a traffic stop. During the search, a K9 was alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle. Upon further examination,...
news4sanantonio.com
Vigil held for teen who was gunned down during West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday for 18-year-old Paul Ortiz, who was gunned down during a West Side car club meet up. Family and friends gathered to remember the teen who they say was loved by everyone he came in contact with. Now, they say they'll carry...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man in critical condition after being shot on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot several times on the West Side Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 600 block of Colorado St. and found a man in his 30’s slumped on the ground. The man had a gunshot wound to both his...
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
news4sanantonio.com
Police Chief William McManus reimburses city for bulletproof vest stolen from his SUV
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has written a check to reimburse the city for a ballistic vest stolen from his city-issued SUV. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Give Kerr County Crime Stoppers a call
SAN ANTONIO - Do you have an ex-valentine with outstanding warrants? Then Kerr County Crime Stoppers wants to help you!. This limited-time offer comes with a set of limited-edition bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with some luxurious accommodations, and professional glamour shots. Just give Kerr...
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATE: San Antonio police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, who has a diagnosed medical condition. Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on Sunday on the 8800 block of Dugas Dr. Alyssa is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown...
news4sanantonio.com
Former #1 female boxer in the U.S. joins the San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO – The #1 ranked female boxer in the United States during 2017 is now a San Antonio Police Department officer. Former Team USA Boxer Ravven Brown graduated from the SAPD Training Academy last December. Officer Brown originally moved to Texas to play basketball at the University of...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
news4sanantonio.com
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
news4sanantonio.com
Man caught in the act burglarizing vehicles inside Selma body shop, police say
SELMA, Texas - A man is behind bars after he was caught burglarizing vehicles inside a body shop. The incident happened just after 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Gunn Collision Center off Chelsea Place and Interstate 35 North in Selma. According to Selma PD's Facebook, a witness told officers that...
news4sanantonio.com
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
news4sanantonio.com
City spending millions to rehab homes, some homeowners unhappy with results
The City of San Antonio is rehabbing hundreds of homes to help low income homeowners stay in their aging houses. It will be using $45 million from the bond approved by voters last year. The goal is to rehab 650 homes in 2023 by giving "forgivable loans" to pay for...
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for clues after man found shot to death outside West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping that doorbell cameras will reveal some information after a man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments off South Calaveras Street near Frio City Road. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
Comments / 0