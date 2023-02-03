Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield
Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.
KTLA.com
38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as L.A....
Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
KTLA.com
Authorities searching for attempted murder suspect out of Santa Barbara County
Authorities with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the search for a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect believed to have fled the area. Deputies, along with the fire department and paramedics, responded to an “unknown emergency” call on Jan. 27, just after 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood.
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says. The 26-year-old mother […]
2 bodies found at Lake Isabella home, homicide investigation underway: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after two bodies were found at a residence in Lake Isabella on Sunday, according to a release from the office. KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Road, in Lake Isabella for a welfare […]
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
KTLA.com
Calabasas burglary bust nets stolen license plates, identity theft tools and tear gas
Tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards were among the items police recovered from the vehicle of two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Calabasas late last month, authorities announced. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to calls of a man...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
South LA mom beaten, stabbed to death by boyfriend in front of her children, family says
A family in South Los Angeles is grieving and searching for answers after a mother was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in front of her children.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
kvta.com
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
Bakersfield Californian
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
