FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
14news.com
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
14news.com
Tri-State starts preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A solar eclipse is passing over the Tri-State in 2024 and preparations are underway. Community leaders gathered in Evansville to make sure they are ready. This is the first time something like this has come to the Evansville area since a partial eclipse in 2017. “If...
14news.com
New bill looking to protect Indiana firefighter privacy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, anyone can find the address and name of an Evansville firefighter online, it’s public record. The same doesn’t apply to an Evansville police officer or someone like the mayor. District 78 State Representative Tim O’Brien is looking to change that with House...
14news.com
Owensboro Health gives $500K in grants to area non-profits
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - More than $500,000 is on the way to agencies in Owensboro. Leaders with Owensboro Health have announced the winners of the Community Health Investment Grants. Many of the 25 grant winners are community nonprofits that support health, education, seniors, art, children. One of the recipients is...
14news.com
EVSC plans to improve pedestrian overpass bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is planning to make improvements to an overpass that connects one of its schools with a play area. Delaware Elementary School uses a play area across North Garvin Street. The overpass connecting the two was built in the early 80s. The...
14news.com
Owensboro emergency crews partner with autism advocacy group for training
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - AMR crews in Owensboro partnered with a company called “Puzzle Pieces” to provide training for their employees. EMT workers, advanced EMT workers and paramedics were trained on how to improve interactions involving people with autism and their families through training courses with Puzzle Pieces.
14news.com
Marion VA to host PACT Act Awareness open house in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Marion VA Heath Care System says they are set to host a PACT ACT Town Hall in Evansville. According to a release, that’s set to happen Wednesday, February 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 1114. They say new...
14news.com
Gov. candidate Kelly Craft holds opioid roundtable discussion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fentanyl epidemic is a top of mind issue for leaders nationwide, including Kentucky. Governor candidate Kelly Craft held an opioid roundtable to discuss the crisis with law enforcement. Officials from Madisonville, Christian County and Henderson gathered at the Law Enforcement Training Center. They discussed fentanyl,...
14news.com
‘Safe Babies’ program aimed at helping Western Kentucky families
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Safe Babies’ program will benefit parents in Henderson, Union, and Webster counties. The program is being funded through donations with the Deaconess Foundation. In 2022, four infants died in Henderson County due to unsafe sleep environments. Deaconess Chief Administrative Officer Linda White says...
14news.com
More than $5.4 million in federal funding approved for Kentucky Emergency Management
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FEMA has approved more than $5.4 million in federal funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM). Officials say the funding was approved for emergency protective measures, as a result of the Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes. They say during the incident period, severe...
14news.com
Employees are now working inside of Pratt Paper’s New Building
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving down Kentucky 425, what was once a mass of steel beams and framing on the side of the road is looking more and more like a building every day. An employee confirmed with 14 News that they are physically inside of it doing work, and all of this progress has got people keeping an eye on things according to Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
14news.com
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art receives $1M donation
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky’s second largest art museum received a donation of $1 million Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Wathen Medley, Board of Directors of Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, donated the $1 million to go towards the cost of running the museum. The museum will be renaming...
14news.com
USI holds stock market investing seminar for students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Southern Indiana got a crash course on investing into the stock market. USI’s Romain College of Business invited Ross Mayfield to present the importance of investing as early as possible. Mayfield is a private wealth management investment strategist with Baird.
14news.com
City of Boonville seeking funds for new fire truck tanker, dash cams
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several grants could soon be on the way to help with public safety in the city of Boonville. A new fire truck tanker and dash cameras for the police department are among the projects for which the city has asked for grants. The department now has six dash cams, according to Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt, but the funding calls for an additional ten.
14news.com
HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators. They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School. HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed his sister is set to appear in court Wednesday. Officials say it all started with an argument. Officials also say a crash left one man with critical injuries in Daviess County. The man was taken to an...
14news.com
GLVC competition begins in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships are underway in Evansville. This is the largest event that’s been hosted thus far since the Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in October of 2021. This is the 10th year for the...
14news.com
Drain and curb work postponed in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be working on improvements on US 62 in Ohio County. It was set to start Monday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 13. Officials say it’s because of some delays with materials. Crews will be doing drainage, curb, and gutter improvements...
14news.com
Data from Turkey earthquake recorded in Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The magnitude of the earthquake that struck Turkey earlier this week could be measured in the Tri-State. A seismograph, which creates a digital recording of the ground motion through seismic waves, was used to measure it. Paul Doss, a geology professor at the University of Southern...
