HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving down Kentucky 425, what was once a mass of steel beams and framing on the side of the road is looking more and more like a building every day. An employee confirmed with 14 News that they are physically inside of it doing work, and all of this progress has got people keeping an eye on things according to Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

HENDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO