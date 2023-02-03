ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Chinese restaurant near SU campus has closed: ‘Best Sichuan in town,’ fan says

Syracuse, N.Y. — Chuan Taste, which has been offering Sezchuan/Sichuan-style Chinese food near the Syracuse University campus for several years, has closed. The windows of the restaurant at 713 S. Crouse Ave,. are mostly covered, but the interior appears to have been stripped down. The phone is disconnected. The adjacent restaurant in the same building, Orange Asian Cafe, is still open.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires

Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How many more violations will it take to do something about Skyline Apartments? (Your Letters)

Regarding “Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days” (Feb. 3, 2023):. The Greens are “unfit” to be landlords. How many more violations does that apartment building have to have levied upon it — and how many more declarations by city officials stating that it is problem — before something substantial is done? I am amazed by lack of decency and empathy displayed by the owners of Skyline Apartments regarding the horrible conditions the tenants have to live with.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How much do weddings cost? In Syracuse, more than a down payment on a house

How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
SYRACUSE, NY
