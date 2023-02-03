Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
‘Exclusionary’ zoning must go, report says. Housing costs in Onondaga County depend on it
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The lack of affordable housing in Onondaga County – a leading cause of poverty – is poised to get worse if local zoning rules don’t change before thousands of new residents come to the area in search of semiconductor jobs. The reason? Zoning restrictions...
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
Newly proposed sculpture hopes to honor once-popular Upstate NY amusement park
A new art sculpture on Canandaigua Lake has been proposed to remember Roseland Amusement Park. The Finger Lake Times reports the once popular amusement park closed 60 years after operation back in 1985 and what’s left are concrete barriers in the lake, one under the Canandaigua Lady tour boat ticket office and one in the shallow end.
Chinese restaurant near SU campus has closed: ‘Best Sichuan in town,’ fan says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chuan Taste, which has been offering Sezchuan/Sichuan-style Chinese food near the Syracuse University campus for several years, has closed. The windows of the restaurant at 713 S. Crouse Ave,. are mostly covered, but the interior appears to have been stripped down. The phone is disconnected. The adjacent restaurant in the same building, Orange Asian Cafe, is still open.
Leave I-81 alone. The damage has already been done (Your Letters)
Interstate 81, originally built in 1959, penetrated straight through the city of Syracuse on a north-south axis. Over 1,300 families were displaced in a mainly black neighborhood. Now, 64 years later, I-81 as we know it will be ripped down and replaced. Most people now admit it may have been...
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires
Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
Strathmore house fire displaces two people, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A basement fire at a Strathmore home left two people displaced Wednesday night. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a back porch of a 2.5 story house around 8:50 p.m. at 120 Clairmonte Ave., Executive Deputy Fire Chief Rick Kisselstein said. The fire appeared...
Former family court magistrate becomes chief accountability officer at Syracuse police
Syracuse, N.Y. – A retired family court magistrate from Oneida County has been named the first chief accountability officer at the Syracuse Police Department, a $105,000-a-year civilian position created last year by Mayor Ben Walsh and the city council to oversee police reform and improve community relations. Jawwaad Rasheed,...
Hochul budget includes $10M to begin massive redevelopment near I-81 in Syracuse
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget includes money to kickstart an ambitious plan to transform the area near Interstate 81 in Syracuse into a new $800 million neighborhood with a mix of housing, shops, parks and community gardens. Hochul in a visit to Syracuse today said her budget proposal includes $10...
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
How many more violations will it take to do something about Skyline Apartments? (Your Letters)
Regarding “Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days” (Feb. 3, 2023):. The Greens are “unfit” to be landlords. How many more violations does that apartment building have to have levied upon it — and how many more declarations by city officials stating that it is problem — before something substantial is done? I am amazed by lack of decency and empathy displayed by the owners of Skyline Apartments regarding the horrible conditions the tenants have to live with.
How much do weddings cost? In Syracuse, more than a down payment on a house
How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail
Jamesville, N.Y. – The Onondaga County Legislature voted Tuesday to approve the merger of the Jamesville Correctional Facility and the downtown jail after a contentious session. Legislators voted 9-8 to approve the merger. Every Democratic Party legislators and two Republican lawmakers -- Mark Olson and Ken Bush -- voted...
On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
How 2 CBA grads founded hot Syracuse startup that just landed a $104M investment
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-growing Syracuse company that helps car dealers all over the world turn online shoppers into buyers has secured one of the largest single equity investments ever received by a local startup. Impel, whose digital engagement software is used by 4,000 auto dealerships in 53 countries, last...
