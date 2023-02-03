LA CROSSE TALK PM: Mrs. Photon delves into AI, road salt supercharging butterflies, and La Crosse’s custom Groundhog Day animal

Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County to decide on ARPA funding for local groups and festivals
Some popular area celebrations are still in the running for government relief money, to make up for revenue lost during the COVID-19 outbreak. La Crosse County’s executive committee is reviewing requests for up to $10,000 each in ARPA money. More requests were received by the January deadline than there is money available, so the county executive committee could take some events off the list, or reduce the size of the grants.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Winter Roots Festival returns with local music, food, and arts for a cause
Celebrate music, regional cuisine, artists, makers, brewers and distillers at The La Crosse Winter Roots Festival this Saturday at the La Crosse Center’s Riverside Ballroom and Terrace. There will be live music from seven bands from a variety of genres, like classic rock, americana, country, funk, hip hop, bluegrass,...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE MAYOR: Senior center group agrees to purchase building from city for $1; council set to vote on “Inclusive Coordinator”
Last month, the La Crosse city council voted on an amended resolution to sell the building 1607 North Street for $1 to the group that runs the Harry J Olson Senior Center. Mayor Mitch Reynolds, on La Crosse Talk PM confirmed Monday that deal has been agreed upon. “The Harry...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
wizmnews.com
Markert named La Crosse’s Firefighter of the Year for 2022
A 15-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department who specializes in fitness training and Hazmat has received an annual award from his co-workers. Captain Adam Markert is the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, getting the award on Tuesday at the main fire station. Markert says the path to working as a fireman began after he finished college, and his attitude at the time was “I feel like I could be doing other things that will benefit society a little more than just a sociology degree.”
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Sheriff Siegel on police study committee, overdose deaths, free jail calls, Memphis police killing
La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to talk about the first month on the job, drug overdose deaths in the county, how his office takes something like the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols and the county’s police study committee. La Crosse...
wizmnews.com
Diversity consultant begins study of ways La Crosse County government can be more inclusive
According to the last census, three years ago, La Crosse County is 91 per cent white. The largest ethnic group is the Hmong and Asian population, which accounts for 5 per cent of people living in the county. In order to meet the needs of all population groups, the county...
wizmnews.com
Hamilton to end year-round class schedule after this school year
One of La Crosse’s two year-round elementary schools is going back to the traditional school calendar, with summertime off, after this academic year. The school district announced that Hamilton Elementary will resume a regular nine-month calendar next fall, ending a 10-year routine of holding summer classes. A four-week summer...
wizmnews.com
Gov. Evers tells LADCO meeting he hopes for more cooperation in Madison on funding local communities
A visit to the La Crosse area Monday by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is optimistic about getting more cooperation among state leaders in this year’s budget talks. Evers was in Onalaska for the annual La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) luncheon. A month into his second term, Evers...
