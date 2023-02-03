ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heel, NC

WRAL

FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Baby, 2 men die after shooting inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. According to police radio traffic, the 6-month-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

