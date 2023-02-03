Read full article on original website
Police investigating Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Congress and Morris Streets around 4:50 p.m., not far from Hartford Hospital's main campus. Someone in the area reported that a person had been shot. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the...
Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
Hartford man charged in fatal hit and run
An arrest has been made in a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash from last year in Hartford. Under arrest is Karanja Thomas, 45, of Vine Street in Hartford.
Hartford man arrested in 2022 fatal hit and run that killed a Trinity student
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run last year that killed a Trinity College student and killed two others. Karanja Thomas, 45, of Hartford was charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle, assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility resulting in injury and driving a vehicle under a suspended license. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.
Former UConn student pleads guilty to murder, assault charges for Willington attack
MILFORD, Conn. — A former University of Connecticut student plead guilty to charges in relation to a series of crimes including a vicious murder in Willington in May 2020. Peter Manfredonia, 26, pled guilty to murder, assault in the first degree, and home invasion charges in connection to the death of Theodore Demers, 62, in Willington and the assault of 80-year-old John Franco, his attorney Michael Dolan confirmed. He faces up to 55 years in prison and will be sentenced on April 20.
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery
A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
Mass. man charged in connection with 2018 home invasion in Thompson
THOMPSON, Conn. — A Massachusetts man has been charged with a 2018 home invasion case in Thompson, state police said. On Feb. 1, 31-year-old Keith Kirk of Oxford, Mass. was extradited to Connecticut from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Kirk was the subject of a felony arrest warrant related to the home invasion and kidnapping.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
VIDEO: Trooper, firefighter struck on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell
WARNING: Some may find the content in the article to be disturbing. CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper and firefighter were struck on Route 9 South in Cromwell Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. The trooper and firefighter were responding to a rollover crash near exit 22S when they were struck […]
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Suspect wanted for shoplifting in West Springfield
West Springfield police are looking to identify a person suspected of stealing from a business.
FireRescue1
Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Officers Hospitalized After Women Hit Cruiser Head-On in Stolen Car
Two Waterbury police officers were injured after two women in a stolen car rammed into a cruiser head-on Monday. The police department's auto theft task force found a stolen red Hyundai Elantra parked at the intersection of Johnson and Fairview streets. Responding officers found two women try to get into the stolen car.
NBC Connecticut
Man Found Guilty of 2021 Stabbing Death in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in Manchester in June 2021, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 58-year-old Garry Ramsey, of Hartford, was found guilty of murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Robert Callahan, of Manchester. Officers were called...
Hamden student charged with assault and allegedly taking a loaded gun to school
HAMDEN, Conn — 18-year-old Khalil Davis-Yancey of Hamden appeared in a Meriden court on Wednesday after being charged with assault and allegedly taking a loaded gun to school. "The risk to the public is great," said Hon. Thomas O'Keefe, a Connecticut Superior Court Judge. Hamden Police said they originally...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
