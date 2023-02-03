Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man who accuses police of shooting him 90 times sues police department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man who is alleging Las Cruces police officers shot him 90 times while unarmed is suing the police department. Jonathan Strickland and his attorney John Burris announced the federal civil rights lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. "Black and brown...
El Paso News
Las Cruces police still searching for suspects in 3-decade-old bowling alley massacre
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Friday, Feb. 10 marks the 33rd anniversary of one of the most heinous crimes in Las Cruces history — the Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre. Four children and three adults were targeted in a robbery turned mass shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley.
Concern over Las Cruces car thefts
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Las Cruces say they are concerned about a rising trend of vehicle thefts in the city. The Dona Ana Sheriffs Office said in 2022, 353 vehicles were reported stolen from the county's unincorporated areas, more than double the year prior. Officials said thieves are stealing vehicles The post Concern over Las Cruces car thefts appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality
EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Father believes El Paso police officers used excessive force when detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A video shared online and with CBS4 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
cbs4local.com
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
cbs4local.com
Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
Alleged robber shot by clerk at Northeast El Paso convenience store
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police say a man was shot at a Northeast El Paso convenience store by a clerk after he allegedly tried to rob it Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. at a DK store, formerly a 7-Eleven, at 5201 Fairbanks. Police say a 32-year-old Hispanic man entered […]
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
cbs4local.com
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation
The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
cbs4local.com
Student injured after incident at Guillen Middle School released; still unable to walk
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A week after a young boy was left unable to move temporarily after an incident at Guillen Middle School was released from the hospital. CBS4 spoke with the family of Brandon Mendoza. Mendoza is a student at Guillen Middle School and he became unconscious.
cbs4local.com
Loop 375 at Spur 601 closed after semi-truck fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters responded to a semi-truck fire Wednesday morning. It happened on Loop 375 west at Spur 601 closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT cameras showed five firefighter trucks at the scene. The fire happened before 8 a.m....
cbs4local.com
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
cbs4local.com
Drunk driver found guilty of 2019 crash that left mother, son dead on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man responsible for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and his 25-year-old mother near Bowie High School in 2019 was found guilty in court Tuesday. Juan Martinez was found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Circa 1970s hand-drawn, souvenir posters of Las Cruces, NMSU, New Mexico, other states and cities are available online
If you are a southern New Mexico “old timer,” you may remember black and white posters that first appeared in the early 1970s that featured hand-drawn images and detailed research of the highway leading into Las Cruces and many sites in and around the city – New Mexico State University, the Organ Mountains, the Las Cruces police and fire departments, the log cabin that used to sit at the south entrance to the downtown mall and is now in Chloride, New Mexico and El Patio among them – along with posters of Silver City, Cloudcroft. Route 66 and other New Mexico communities and icons.
cbs4local.com
CBP seizes over 50 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, meth at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso seized over 50 pounds of drugs. The officers seized 32.8 pounds of fentanyl in powder form, 18.16 pounds of cocaine and 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate unrelated incidents.
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty in killing of officer with El Paso ties
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to capital murder at the start of his trial Monday morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
Comments / 1