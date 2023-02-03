Siouxland high school girls wrestlers begin State title quest at Day 1 of IGHSAU State title

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- History was made in Coralville in front of a sold-out crowd for the first sanctioned IGHSAU girls wrestling State tournament. 448 girls from across the state with 52 Siouxland high school girls in contention as they officially took their first steps towards State title glory.

Check out the early highlights and thoughts from some of our local wrestlers who advanced to the next round!

