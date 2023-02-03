AAA to host PreCheck Enrollment event Feb. 27- Mar. 3

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – AAA Tidewater Virginia will be hosting a TSA PreCheck Enrollment event in Norfolk.

The event will take place from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3 at AAA Norfolk, located at 330 W 22nd St. Enrollment appointments will take around 10 to 15 minutes and anyone who is 12 and older can apply.

TSA PreCheck will help make the security screening process at the airport faster. With TSA PreCheck, travelers will not have to remove their shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belt, or light jackets.

Enrollment appointments will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those interested can schedule an appointment online . TSA PreCheck is $85 for a 5-year enrollment.

