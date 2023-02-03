ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Program helps Kansans restore driver’s licenses

By Malley Jones
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans could be back on the road soon after a new program launched in Wichita this year.

The Wichita Area Restoration Program (WARP) is available to anyone with driver’s license issues in Kansas. You do not have to be a Wichita resident.

“We go through what they need to do to resolve their issues, and then get them back, hopefully, behind the wheel their car and back to work, back to school, back to whatever thing to do every day,” Kansas Legal Services WARP director Andi Elmore said.

WARP lays out a roadmap on how to resolve any driving issues, and it shows Kansans what they need to do to get their license back. It is free, and there is no income threshold needed for eligibility.

“A lot of times these can get very complicated where their fees and fines are paid, but maybe there’s a restoration or reinstatement fee to the state that they didn’t know they needed to pay, or they forgot to pay it, and that’s a separate agency,” Elmore said.

Elmore says the goal is to get Kansans back on the road and to restore integrity in Kansans, giving them a second chance.

To learn more information, head to kansaslegalservices.org . To apply, call 1-800-723-6953 or click here .

