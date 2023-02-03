ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, ATF looking for Fort Smith man accused of owning unregistered explosive devices

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The FBI in Little Rock and the New Orleans division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking for a Fort Smith man accused of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

According to a press release from the Little Rock FBI, the two organizations ask for the public’s help locating Neil Ravi Mehta, 31.

The release says on January 31, 2023, FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans agents executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith.

Neil Mehta
Courtesy: Little Rock FBI
Neil Mehta
Courtesy: Little Rock FBI

According to the release, investigators found multiple explosive devices inside his home.

The release says the explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but Mehta remains at large.

The FBI says Mehta is described as being 5 ft. 11 in. and weighing 160 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The release says Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, Ga.; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Houston, Texas; Jackson Hole, Wy.; and New York City, as well as Pakistan and India.

According to the FBI, Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Mehta, do not approach him, but immediately contact the local law enforcement agency or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

