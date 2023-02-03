Read full article on original website
coyote catcher
6d ago
If the FBI is looking for you. You can sure as heck hide out here! You must be a republican. Otherwise they wanna give you an award!!!
county17.com
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
capcity.news
‘Stop Red Flags Act’ dies in Wyoming House
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming House bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement or family members from petitioning a court to intervene in someone’s firearm purchase or use based on a “red flag” died in committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7. House Bill 0250, known as the “Stop...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
county17.com
CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of Valentine’s Day scammers
GILLETTE, Wyo. — For Valentine’s Day, CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of scammers taking advantage of their yearning for love and romance. The alliance is offering a free romance scams bookmark to those who bring awareness to the prevalence of online dating and romance scams. The Federal...
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
cowboystatedaily.com
97-Year-Old Wyoming Native, Decorated World War II Vet, Author Most Proud Of Kids, Bronze Star
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While most of Wyoming is crawling out of the deep freeze, there are some who remember when the weather was just as brutal – without the amenities we have now to help deal with it. Folks like 97-year-old Marv Nottingham,...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
county17.com
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies, the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched around to a report of a snowmobile crash with injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets $500,000 in marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
county17.com
Data Shows Medicaid Expansion is Good for Business
In 2015, I led the effort to pass Medicaid expansion in Montana because our state needed a new path forward. As a business owner, I know how expensive health care is for businesses and how important it is to have healthy employees. At the time, I also served on the board of my local hospital and knew the challenges of providing health care to people without insurance. Montana’s hospitals were awash in uncompensated costs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Should Stand With ‘Sister State’ Taiwan, Says Sen. President Ogden Driskill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although the future of Taiwan may not be foremost in the hearts and minds of Wyoming residents, some state lawmakers believe the small Asian country could play a pivotal role not only in the future for Wyoming, but America. Senate Joint...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
county17.com
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
