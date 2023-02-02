Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Related
kptv.com
WNBA commissioner visits Portland amid buzz about a new team
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The hope of more hoops is coming to Oregon. Portland on Monday welcomed WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The visit comes as Portland officials hope for a chance to bring a women’s basketball team to town and that process starts by convincing the commissioner of the league.
kptv.com
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
kptv.com
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
kptv.com
Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bike shop in Northwest Portland is cleaning up the damage from a break-in early Monday morning, and unfortunately it’s nothing new for the shop. Fat Tire Farm posted to Facebook saying thieves driving a stolen van crashed through the front door, wall and steel roll down door of their store at 2714 Northwest Thurman Street. Police said the two male suspects then ditched the van down the street and took off with one bike from the shop - a Yeti SB160 T1 in Radium.
kptv.com
Colleagues, friends lead procession to honor fallen Gresham firefighter
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Representatives from multiple local agencies escorted a fallen Gresham firefighter on Sunday who, according to the City of Gresham, died in the line of duty on Friday from cardiac arrest. The procession with Brandon Norbury’s body began at the medical examiner’s office in Clackamas and ended...
kptv.com
Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
kptv.com
Sandy Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother
SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing five-year-old and his mother. Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, age 26, and her son, Christopher Park have been missing since October 2022. O’Donnell and the father are not together but had shared custody of Christopher until they disappeared.
kptv.com
Portland-based nonprofit on front lines of earthquake in Middle East
PORTLAND, (KPTV) - Portland-based Mercy Corps, a humanitarian nonprofit, has been embedded in Syria helping thousands for over a decade. Now, a new crisis is presenting more challenges. According to a statement from Mercy Corps, the area in Northwest Syria and parts of Turkey where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck...
kptv.com
Highway 217 reopens near SW Allen Blvd after barricaded suspect taken into custody
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 217 has reopened Monday morning after a barricaded suspect was safely taken into custody. Beaverton police said officers were trying to contact a suspect holed up in a porta potty in a construction area. The suspect was claiming to be armed. The Washington County Tactical...
kptv.com
Log truck driver dies in crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday afternoon following a crash on Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 1:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a log truck overturned on the highway near milepost 1.5 and one person was trapped inside. An investigation revealed the truck left the roadway and the trailer fell over the embankment, which caused the cab to roll.
kptv.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Beaverton bought a $1 million winning ticket, according to the Oregon Lottery. The winning ticket was sold on Feb. 4 for the Saturday drawing. The Oregon Lottery says a $100,000 winning ticket was also purchased in Cottage Grove on Feb. 3.
kptv.com
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash that closed SW Hillsboro Hwy
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Tongue Lane Sunday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Starting at around 5 p.m., SW Hillsboro Hwy was closed for about an hour between Southwest Wood Lane and Southwest...
kptv.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Major Crash Team is investigating after a hit-and-run in North Portland on Monday evening. Officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Once at the...
kptv.com
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4710 Northeast 56th Place. It was reported that an...
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after van fire in Hazel Dell
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in a van fire in Hazel Dell Tuesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Clark County Fire District 6 crews were called out to a fire on Northeast 8th Avenue. Crews arrived and found an older van parked on NE 8th Avenue fully involved.
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
kptv.com
22-year-old man reported missing, endangered in Gresham neighborhood
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been missing from his home in Rockwood since Sunday afternoon and is considered “endangered,” according to Gresham police. Police said Wesley Ash did not have important medication with him when he left his home at the 17800 block of Northeast Davis Street around 3:30 p.m. Ash was heading for the Rockwood Library but did not return home when expected.
kptv.com
Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
kptv.com
Friends show support in court for man found dead inside car at Intel campus
5-year-old hurt when stolen SUV crashes into Vancouver home; teen arrested. A stolen vehicle smashed into a Vancouver home Sunday evening, causing both the house and SUV to catch fire. Bike shop in NW Portland dealing with fourth break-in in less than a year. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A...
Comments / 0