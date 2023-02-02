Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Tigers Fall in Close Contest at No. 21 UCF, 4-3
Orlando, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-1) suffered its first defeat of the dual season as they were defeated by the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights (3-1) by a score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Great effort from the...
Tigers Fight Hard, Fall To Crimson Tide, 79-69
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team put a tremendous fight against No. 4 Alabama but couldn’t make enough plays to get the victory, falling 79-69, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Saturday afternoon. The Tigers fall to 12-11 overall, 1-9 in the SEC, while Alabama...
No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
February 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the February 2023 CCACSA’s...
Track & Field Collects Personal Bests in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday. The weekend saw seven new personal bests, including four on the final day. Junior Leah Phillips started the day with by taking third in the women’s 60-meter...
Women’s Tennis Geared for Away Match at No. 21 UCF
Orlando, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) face its first away match of the dual season when they take on the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at the USTA National Campus. No. 21 UCF (Feb. 4) The Matchup. Sunday’s match will...
Track & Field Wrapped up a Solid Day One in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday. The first day saw four personal-bests and a top-10 mark in the LSU record book. No surprises here but junior Favour Ofili continues to show why she...
The Tigers Travel To Face Rice and Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La.– The LSU men’s tennis team will travel to Houston, Texas to face Rice University at 11:00 a.m. CT and Prairie View at 3:00 p.m. CT in a double header match on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. LSU is coming off...
Gymnastics Records Season High Score In Friday Night Victory Over No. 17 Georgia
BATON ROUGE – The No. 9 LSU Gymnastics team defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season high score of 197.700-196.925 in front of an electric crowd on Friday night in the PMAC. “I’m really proud of this team. We continue to see their theme of their fight and it has become the team’s identity,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We put together one of our best floor rotations, minus one mistake that we’ve seen all year. I thought vault was outstanding from start to finish. Bars was a little less than where we have been in previous meets, but nonetheless still effective, and beam we continue to fight. We’ll feel good about this tonight and then get back to work on Sunday as we head into a big Auburn environment next week.”
Lindblad, Stone Receive Invitations To Augusta National Women's Am
BATON ROUGE – Two of LSU’s best golfers have received the important envelope that contains their invitation to the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, set for Augusta, Georgia, March 29-April 1. Seniors Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone will represent the Tigers against some 70 players that will...
