Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Rainy days coming, models now hinting at severe weather chances

We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week

MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Get ready for rain, DFW: Here's when, where and how much

DALLAS — The main headline this week is the high chance for widespread showers and isolated storms this week. En español: Prepárese para la lluvia. Aquí está cuándo, dónde y cuánto. Quick Facts:. Widespread showers and isolated storms Tuesday & Wednesday. Severe...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads

The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
Entergy Reports Power Outages After Freezing Weather

JACKSON, Miss. — Winter weather has caused power outages for nearly 13,000 customers served by Entergy Mississippi in 45 counties, including the Mississippi Delta. Despite the difficulties posed by several days of freezing rain, cold temperatures, and damage in hard-to-reach areas, restoration efforts have improved and Entergy Mississippi expects to restore power for the remaining customers by 10 p.m. on February 3rd, weather permitting. In some cases, restoration may continue into Saturday. Customers can check for updates on the status of restoration efforts at www.stormcenter.entergy.com.
