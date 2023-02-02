Read full article on original website
Mississippi Skies: Severe threat coming into focus
We hope everyone got a chance to spend some time outdoors Sunday or Monday to enjoy the sunshine and springlike weather because we’re about to have a stretch of clouds, rain, and a chance for some severe storms. The rain will hold us for most of us today, but...
Mississippi Skies: Rainy days coming, models now hinting at severe weather chances
We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week
MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KRQE News 13
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
WFAA
Get ready for rain, DFW: Here's when, where and how much
DALLAS — The main headline this week is the high chance for widespread showers and isolated storms this week. En español: Prepárese para la lluvia. Aquí está cuándo, dónde y cuánto. Quick Facts:. Widespread showers and isolated storms Tuesday & Wednesday. Severe...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Call center opens for MS residents dealing with power outages
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A call center has opened to assist Holly Springs residents, dealing with the ongoing power outages. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced on Sunday that the center is now open to assist residents impacted by the recent winter weather. The center will be open...
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
WLBT
Electric Vehicles could become more difficult to buy in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill at the State Capital has quickly been passed in the House that could make it difficult for some electric vehicle models like Tesla to be bought and sold in Mississippi. Leaders at the State Capital could be closing the door on the Electric Vehicle...
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads
The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
deltadailynews.com
Entergy Reports Power Outages After Freezing Weather
JACKSON, Miss. — Winter weather has caused power outages for nearly 13,000 customers served by Entergy Mississippi in 45 counties, including the Mississippi Delta. Despite the difficulties posed by several days of freezing rain, cold temperatures, and damage in hard-to-reach areas, restoration efforts have improved and Entergy Mississippi expects to restore power for the remaining customers by 10 p.m. on February 3rd, weather permitting. In some cases, restoration may continue into Saturday. Customers can check for updates on the status of restoration efforts at www.stormcenter.entergy.com.
