Jeopardy! fans all spot same detail about new winner Matthew Marcus that makes him similar to fan-favorite Ray Lalonde

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
 4 days ago

JEOPARDY! contestant Matthew Marcus won his first game on Thursday as fans noticed he was particularly easy on the ears.

The new champ's silky smooth British accent scored comparisons to Ray LaLonde and internet users want them to do "Jeopardy! ASMR" together.

Matthew Marcus won February 2nd's Jeopardy! episode with a huge 1-day total Credit: NBC
Fans could not stop posting about his voice and compared him to recent big winner Ray LaLonde Credit: ABC

1-day champ Patti Palmer faced Anita Perala, a product management consultant from Jersey City, New Jersey, and Matthew a software developer now living in Portland, Oregon.

Patti is a bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa, Oklahoma who last episode, closed the book on 3-day champ Jake DeArruda.

Jake irritated some tough customers by making noticeable facial and hand gestures while playing.

The New Englander would often rest his head on his hand in a thinking pose, and did a pseudo basketball shot which he parlayed into a bow in his intro before getting benched last night.

So with the board cleared of his mixed reception and the ruthlessly mean comments he got, Jeopardy! fans were excited to see what would happen next.

While Patti, the grandmother with terrific purple hair who beat him, couldn't ink out a second win, she played great.

Meanwhile, Matthew, the newcomer on the far left of the stage had an unmissable British accent (his Twitter location is London), and as he started nabbing clues viewers took notice.

'CLASSY ACCENT!'

"Was fully rooting for Patti going in, but immediately loved Matthew from his voice the first time he spoke! Imagine him and Ray playing each other?" one Reddit user wrote.

"Jeopardy ASMR?!" craved another.

A third user imagined what that would be like and combined the trend of relaxing sound videos with the game show:

"Leans into camera and whispers gently into left ear 'I'd like to make it a ...'whispers into right ear' 'true daily double...'."

"Matthew sounds like he could be a Shakespeare actor. With that deep booming voice," tweeted a fourth.

"No fair, Matthew has the advantage of a classy accent," wrote a fifth.

"Gonna need Matthew to narrate my everyday life" wrote a sixth.

"What an impressive debut for Matthew, both in terms of buzzer skill and willingness to bet big. Here’s hoping he goes far!" wrote a seventh.

'DECAPITATION!?

Matthew shared to host Ken Jennings, 48, during his interview that he enjoys doing live read-throughs of Shakespeare plays via Zoom with friends.

His favorite plays are the "bloodiest, most violent" ones like Titus Andronicus, to which Ken just had to laugh.

The host replied: “you just revealed a lot about yourself, 'It's the funniest play, I love decapitation!”

Matthew then racked up a booming $19.8K and landed on the episode's last "Daily Double."

He stunned Ken by wagering $8,000 and was correct.

By Final Jeopardy, Patti had $9400, Anita $10,800 and Matthew $32K.

The Final Jeopardy category was: "Mythology" - a good sign for Patti since she got a Daily Double about that topic last night, but she just couldn't catch Matthew's huge lead.

The clue read: "Poseidon carried off the maiden Theophane and turned her into a ewe; their offspring was the source of this mythical object."

They were all correct on "What is the Golden Fleece?" and each made huge wagers - but Matthew sealed the deal by adding $10K for a huge $42K opening act.

Ray - from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, won his 13 games earlier this season and fans loved his "sexy narrator voice" when he competed.

Ray will return for the 2023 Tournament of Champions, and fans are already hoping Matthew will be next after such a big first score.

Also in the mix are former poker ace Cris Pannullo with the most wins and money this season (21 and $748,000), five-day champ Luigi de Guzman, and four-day champ and priest David Sibley.

Since four wins are the qualifier, the slightly irksome Jake, having lost after three wins, will probably not be in it.

Jeopardy! fans loved Matthew Marcus' voice: 'Imagine him and Ray LaLonde playing each other?' one posted as another wrote: 'Jeopardy ASMR!?' Credit: NBC
Patti Palmer, the retired teacher everyone loved when she won last night, couldn't get a second win Credit: NBC
She was the winner after taking out Jake DeArruda, who got mean comments for making faces and interesting gestures Credit: ABC

Comments / 24

road runner
4d ago

Smart guy. I think he has a chance to pile up some big money. Wide knowledge base.

Reply
7
Jinx
3d ago

He annoyed me with the dramatic buzzer button antics. The over exaggerated movements to insinuate that his buzzer isn’t going off fast enough. Such bs.

Reply
2
Keith Fritz
2d ago

This game show along with the wheel of fortune need to be taken off the air completely. I think that it's time for both of them to be put into a museum for game shows that alot of people don't want to see anymore.

Reply(2)
2
