AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:22 a.m. EST
Overnight rescue dig saves toddler trapped in Thai well. BANGKOK (AP) — An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Rescuers clapped and cheered as the toddler, the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar, was pulled out of the 49-foot-deep shaft Tuesday and taken to a waiting ambulance. Rescuers dug overnight alongside the pit, about 12 inches wide. The operation was delicate because the digging risked collapsing the sides of the well onto the child. The girl was reported to be tired but otherwise in good shape after being taken to hospital.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Tennessee Republican lawmaker says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore the idea during this year’s legislative session. Sexton added that he has begun discussing the idea with Gov. Bill Lee and other key GOP lawmakers. To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds. Many Republican politicians and candidates at the federal level have also made a habit of calling for the outright elimination of the U.S. Department of Education.
Indigenous senator quits party over Australian referendum
CANBERRA, Australia: (AP) — An Indigenous senator in Australia has quit the minor Greens party in a disagreement over a referendum to be held this year that would create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Sen. Lidia Thorpe’s resignation on Monday illustrates deep divisions among Indigenous Australians on the referendum. The Greens have suggested they will support a referendum likely to be held this year that would enshrine in the constitution a body representing Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives to be known as the Indigenous Voice. Thorpe has argued that Australia should first sign a treaty with its original inhabitants. Another high-profile Indigenous senator has also spoken out against the Voice, arguing it would divide the nation along racial lines.
Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have advanced proposals to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills cleared separate committees and the Senate on Wednesday. The measures come as part of a special legislative session centered on the priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as he focuses on cultural issues ahead of his expected 2024 White House run. The proposals still face additional legislative hearings before they reach final passage, though they are expected to pass in the GOP-dominated statehouse.
Arkansas House passes bill restricting ‘adult’ performances
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has approved a bill restricting “adult” performances that originally targeted drag shows but was revamped following complaints it was anti-LGBTQ. The House on Monday approved the bill on a 78-15 vote, sending it back to the Senate for a final vote. The bill adds a new category of “adult” performances that are banned from public property and can’t have minors in attendance. Unlike an earlier version of the bill, the legislation no longer specifically classifies drag shows as adult businesses. The changes to the bill have eased some of the concerns opponents have. But the top Democrat in the House said the measure remained too vaguely worded.
Organs in exchange for freedom? Bill raises ethical concerns
BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to let prisoners in Massachusetts donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on people behind bars who are desperate for freedom. The bill may run afoul of federal law, which bars the sale of human organs or acquiring one for “valuable consideration” and faces a steep climb in the Massachusetts Statehouse. Critics are calling the idea coercive even as one of the bill’s sponsors says it is a response to the over-incarceration of Black and Hispanic people and the need for matching donors. Democratic state Rep. Judith Garcia also said Black and Hispanic communities are at higher risk for health conditions that might require organ donation.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate has passed a bill requiring teachers to alert parents in most circumstances before calling a student by a different name or pronoun. Sponsors say the bill is needed to keep parents informed about what their children are being taught in public schools. Critics say it would make schools unsafe spaces for LGBTQ and questioning children to explore their identities. The proposal passed the Senate 29-18 on Tuesday. It would also prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms. It now heads to the state House, where Republicans likely would need some Democratic support to push it through.
