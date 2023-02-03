ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer

He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Many NBA Seasons Did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Play?

How many NBA seasons did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar play? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James did the unthinkable on Tuesday. His 38 points against the Thunder were enough to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the record books for most career regular-season points, a benchmark that stood for nearly four decades.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Passes Basketball to LeBron James After Breaking Record

Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video

Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline

10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...

