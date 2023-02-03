Read full article on original website
WTAP
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
WTAP
Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WTAP
EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby residential neighborhoods have consistently...
WTAP
Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources have announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December.
WTAP
VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio. The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.
WTAP
Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - Officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line. The village of East Palestine said Monday morning authorities are now enforcing what previously was a strongly recommended evacuation zone within a mile of the site.
WTAP
St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, a Chinese balloon was shot down by the U.S. military, 6 miles off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. St. Albans native Robin Filipiak, who lives in Myrtle Beach part of the year, had heard of the balloon but did not think much about it.
WTAP
Deadline approaching for West Virginia’s Smart 529 ‘When I grow up’ essay contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia is upping the ante for students and parents trying to get a jump start on their college savings. State Treasurer Riley Moore reminded students that the deadline for the 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest is February 24, 2023.
WTAP
Nelly returning to the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fair officials announced Monday that rapper Nelly will return to the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 11, 2023. “Nelly put on an amazing, sold-out show here in 2021,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we knew we had to book him again.”
