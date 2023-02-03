ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WTAP

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has one of the toughest laws on the books for childhood immunizations -- one of just six states that provide no non-medical exemption. Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio County, wants to change that. She recently introduced a proposal that, if passed, would provide parents the opportunity to seek a philosophical or religious exemption.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby residential neighborhoods have consistently...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTAP

Gov. Justice announces winners of 2023 lifetime license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources have announced the winners of the state’s fourth annual Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway. The giveaway was open to residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in December.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

VIDEO: WV National Guard support team responds to Ohio train derailment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team are helping respond to a major train delraiment in Ohio. The group, based in St. Albans, deployed Monday to East Palestine, Ohio, to assist on-scene first responders and incident command with response efforts for a large-scale train derailment containing hazardous materials.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTAP

Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - Officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line. The village of East Palestine said Monday morning authorities are now enforcing what previously was a strongly recommended evacuation zone within a mile of the site.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTAP

St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, a Chinese balloon was shot down by the U.S. military, 6 miles off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. St. Albans native Robin Filipiak, who lives in Myrtle Beach part of the year, had heard of the balloon but did not think much about it.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTAP

Nelly returning to the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fair officials announced Monday that rapper Nelly will return to the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 11, 2023. “Nelly put on an amazing, sold-out show here in 2021,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we knew we had to book him again.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

