NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store Returns to Dallas Food Desert
As some parts of North Texas clamor for San Antonio grocer H-E-B to come to their neighborhood, a Southern Dallas neighborhood celebrated the reopening Tuesday of a small food store. The area along Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road was a food desert, with the closest grocery store miles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire Ignited by Lightning Strike Injures 1 at Southwest Fort Worth Apartment Building
One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say. A Fort Worth Fire spokesman said crews were first called shortly before 5 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Voters May Get to Decide if They Want Commercial Air Service
A bond committee in McKinney is recommending a $200 million bond item to fund two-thirds of a $300.7 million project to attract commercial passenger service at McKinney National Airport. City officials anticipate federal, state and local grants to kick in on the remaining $100.7 million. The bond committee presented their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Valentine's Day Events Across DFW for All of Your Loved Ones to Enjoy
It's February so along with inconsistent temperatures, love is in the air! Whether you are looking to celebrate Valentine's Day with your boo or your pals, we have gathered up a variety of exciting Valentine's weekend and day events happening across North Texas. From rooftop movies to dance lessons, we've got you covered!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Richard Marcus, the Last Founding Family Member to Run Neiman Marcus, Dies at 84
Richard Cantrell Marcus, who as the last founding family member to run Dallas-based Neiman Marcus led the company at a time of a major expansion outside Texas, died Saturday at his home in Austin from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 84. Marcus, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD to Host Meeting for Parents After Fentanyl Deaths
Following fentanyl overdoses and three deaths that have rocked the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, school leaders and parents are raising awareness for students. A parent meeting will be held Thursday evening where they will have a chance to hear from health service professionals and ask questions. One of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Grieves as Details Emerge About Carrollton Juvenile Overdoses
There's a ripple of shock throughout the community as details emerge about the overdose of nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students. In an eleven-page affidavit, investigators lay out in detail the case against Carrollton couple 21-year-old Luis Navarrete and 29-year-old Magaly Mejia Cano, connected to the overdose of nine teens, three of them fatal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Adults Arrested in Connection to Fentanyl Overdoses in Students
The nationwide battle against the synthetic opioid fentanyl has hit North Texas. The fentanyl-related deaths of three students from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton are linked to a local couple who are now facing federal charges, according to police. Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency surveilled then raided a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Evidence Presented on Day 2 of the Capital Murder Trial of a Garland Father Accused in Triple Murder
Day two of testimony continued Wednesday in a capital murder trial of the father of a teenager who investigators say gunned down three other teens in a Garland convenience store in 2021. Neither side is disputing whether Abel Acosta pulled the trigger. The now-15-year-old has been a fugitive of the...
