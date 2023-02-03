Davonte Davis on Musical Instruments, How Uniforms Affected His Decision and More

The Razorback guard joined 'The Buzz' Thursday in a good spirits following the A&M game and ready to talk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas guard Davonte Davis joined mid-day show "The Zone" on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock Thursday in good spirits after an 81-70 win over Texas A&M to extend the Razorbacks' SEC winning streak to three games.

As many fans noticed, Davis was having a good time during the game. At one point, following a three-pointer that ripped the net, he took a moment to play a little air guitar as he backpedaled his way down the court.

Davis was asked about the performance and credited its inspiration to former Indiana Pacer, Lance Stephenson.

But air guitar isn't his only instrument. Although he never learned to play the guitar, the Jacksonville native did log a bit of time on the tuba. Unfortunately, the enormous brass instrument began hurting his shoulder.

Davis was hoping for a chance at the drums, but had to settle for the trumpet instead.

Here are some other things Davis had to say. You can listen to the full interview using the link at the bottom of the page.

On uniforms playing a role in which schools he was willing to consider...

"I'm a Nike guy, so when it came to choosing schools and things like that, I knew for sure I didn't want to go to any school that was Under Armour or Addidas just because of the uniform and the shoes are not as comfortable as Nike shoes and you don't have many options."

On the dunk at the end of the game...

"I ain't had a dunk in a good minute. I don't count the Baylor game. We lost that one, so I don't count that dunk. I ain't had a dunk in a little minute, so I told the ref – I don't even know why I told the ref – we were just talking and I told him I was going to dunk. I wanted me a dunk. I just go with the flow and if I'm down there and they throw the ball up to me, I'll just go ahead and dunk it. before the clock goes off or while the buzzer goes off, it doesn't matter. I think it's fun."

On the Arkansas bench outscoring A&M's bench 17-0...

"I think me, and if I"m not mistaken, Cade [Arbogast], one of the walk-ons, me and him were talking about it and we were like 'That was the difference right there.' I think if we did a pretty good job on their guys who came off the bench. We played them pretty well when it came to defense. If continue to do that, not just against Texas A&M, we can win a lot of games, but we've got to continue to make every rebound on the defensive end and take care of our business when it come to not turning the ball over. I think Texas A&M, their bench players are pretty good. We just held them down to zero points and I credit that to my team just playing the defense that we love."

On how to fix turnovers...

"I think it starts with me, just knowing the guys looking up to me. I shouldn't have as many no more. It's about decision-making. AB and those guys look at me and see me trying to make a pretty neat pass, they have to try. Throughout the rest of the year we won't have as many. We're working on it. Most of ours are on passes that we try to force and things like that and I think decision-making is key for us. It starts with me. I credit Anthony and all those guys for having six or seven assists every game, but we have to lower our turnovers, but I think that starts with me in practice. I will for sure preach that going into the South Carolina game for sure."

Listen to the full interview with Davonte Davis from 103.7 The Buzz.

HOGS FEED:

EIGHT RAZORBACK TEAMS TO MADE THE TOURNEY WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT LOSSES, SO WHAT DID THAT LOOK LIKE?

WHERE DO OATS, PEARL AND MUSSELMAN FALL ON SEC MOUNTAIN OF GREATNESS?

MUSSELMAN ACCIDENTALLY UNCOVERS KEY TO POTENTIAL FUTURE WINS FOR RAZORBACKS

MITCHELL TWINS BIG BIRTHDAY NIGHT BOOSTS HOGS TO WIN

WHAT SABAN SAID AT A CONVENTION WITH PITTMAN MAKES SENSE AND ARKANSAS CAN HELP LEAD THE CHARGE

SNOW, ICE MIGHT KEEP FANS AWAY, BUT WHAT COULD IT MEAN FOR HOGS, A&M?

FAYETTEVILLE PD DRAWN INTO GEORGIA QB STETSON BENNETT ARREST FIASCO

RAZORBACKS COULD BE FACING CROSSROAD IN SEVERAL SPORTS

REPUTATIONS COST RAZORBACKS ON ROAD IN LOSS AT BAYLOR ON SATURDAY

RAZORBACKS DROP ANOTHER CLOSE GAME ON ROAD, FALLING AT BAYLOR

IT'S MORE ABOUT WHO, NOT WHAT FOR DAN ENOS AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOR HOGS

MIGHT A BAYLOR TWEET PROVIDE A BIT OF EXTRA MOTIVATION FOR ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS?

SAM PITTMAN TURNS IN PERFORMANCE AT ALABAMA COACHES CLINIC THAT WILL HELP HOGS' FUTURE

HOW "40 MINUTES OF HELL" CAME TO BE UNDER RICHARDSON AT ARKANSAS

DAVIS RECEIVES ONE OF THE HIGHEST ACCOLADES A HOG CAN RECEIVE AND HE PROBABLY DOESN'T EVEN KNOW IT

WHAT WILL SPRING PRACTICE REVEAL ABOUT HOW HOGS WILL LOOK IN THE FALL

RELIVE THE DAN ENOS ERA AT ARKANSAS TO GAIN INSIGHT ON WHERE THE RAZORBACK OFFENSE IS HEADED

RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK RESPONDS PERFECTLY TO LSU SLAP

HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN HAS BECOME A TRUE HEAD COACH WITH MODERN ERA WISDOM

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.