ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fish & Game Tips for Deer Hit on Roads

With so many deer on the move this time of year, here are tips on what to do if a deer is hit on the road. Idaho Fish and Game says depending on when it happens, you can call them to let them know. If you can't get a hold...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Louisiana

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Check out Nebraska President Ted Carter's new Husker-themed motorcycle

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter unveiled a new set of wheels over the weekend in the form of a customized Husker-themed motorcycle. Carter, decked out in a vintage Nebraska bomber jacket, posted a photo on Twitter of himself smiling atop of a customized Big Dog K-9 chopper. The motorcycle, which is 9 feet long and 600 pounds, was completed in Carter’s home state of Rhode Island.
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT tennis coach Sujay Lama reaches 300 wins

North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006. Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stitt again calls for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax again, months after he failed to get it through the Senate. Stitt also proposed rolling back the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% during his State of the State address. The current individual income tax rate is 4.75%.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Colorado

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising

(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Kentucky

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana poised to conduct inventory of farmland lost to development

The Indiana House wants to know how the state's farmland fared over the past 12 years. State representatives voted 97-0 Monday to direct the Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of all farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022, and to identify the primary cause of the farmland reduction.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UGA’s economic impact grows to record $7.6 billion

ATHENS -- The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and...
ATHENS, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B

(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Illinois

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT ranks among national leaders in returning production, will it translate to wins?

Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers took a long, hard look at North Texas’ roster before he decided to continue his career with the Mean Green. Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market and had plenty of options. “UNT has everyone coming back,” Rogers said shortly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy