Fish & Game Tips for Deer Hit on Roads
With so many deer on the move this time of year, here are tips on what to do if a deer is hit on the road. Idaho Fish and Game says depending on when it happens, you can call them to let them know. If you can't get a hold...
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Check out Nebraska President Ted Carter's new Husker-themed motorcycle
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter unveiled a new set of wheels over the weekend in the form of a customized Husker-themed motorcycle. Carter, decked out in a vintage Nebraska bomber jacket, posted a photo on Twitter of himself smiling atop of a customized Big Dog K-9 chopper. The motorcycle, which is 9 feet long and 600 pounds, was completed in Carter’s home state of Rhode Island.
UNT tennis coach Sujay Lama reaches 300 wins
North Texas coach Sujay Lama thought back this week on just how far the school’s tennis program has come since he first arrived all the way back in 2006. Lama was forced to recruit walk-ons from the student body that year just to have a team and finished 2-19.
Stitt again calls for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday called for eliminating Oklahoma's grocery tax again, months after he failed to get it through the Senate. Stitt also proposed rolling back the state's personal income tax rate to 3.99% during his State of the State address. The current individual income tax rate is 4.75%.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Colorado
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising
(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
$350K for Memphis sports stadiums part of Tennessee's $55.6B proposed budget
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget, released Tuesday, includes $350 million for work on two Memphis sports stadiums – FedexForum and Liberty Stadium. The funds are part of $684 million in proposed projects in Memphis pitched by Mayor Jim Strickland that include renovations...
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Kentucky
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in North Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in North Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Indiana poised to conduct inventory of farmland lost to development
The Indiana House wants to know how the state's farmland fared over the past 12 years. State representatives voted 97-0 Monday to direct the Department of Agriculture to conduct an inventory of all farmland lost in Indiana from 2010 to 2022, and to identify the primary cause of the farmland reduction.
UGA’s economic impact grows to record $7.6 billion
ATHENS -- The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and...
Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B
(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s...
Pa. agency places 'no force-on-force rule' on war reenactments at historical sites
The rules are changing for warfare reenactments conducted at state-owned historical sites in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has imposed a new policy prohibiting the use of weapons and simulated violence in reenactments of historical battles at the 23 sites owned by the state. The PHMC will...
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
Whitmer to propose budget increases for childcare, contraception, school meals and maternity care
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her Romney Building office, Dec. 14, 2022 | Andrew Roth. In her first budget proposal to the new Democratic-controlled Legislature on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to boost spending for childcare, birth control, school meals and more. In a phone interview with the Michigan Advance on...
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois
(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
UNT ranks among national leaders in returning production, will it translate to wins?
Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers took a long, hard look at North Texas’ roster before he decided to continue his career with the Mean Green. Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market and had plenty of options. “UNT has everyone coming back,” Rogers said shortly...
