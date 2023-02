The Weeki Wachee Varsity Boys Basketball team (12-12) defeated the Gulf Buccaneers (6-17) by a comfortable 62-42 margin on Thursday night, Feb. 2, at the Hornets’ Nest. This home game was not only senior night for the Green and Black, but it was also their final matchup of the regular season. While Weeki Wachee had somewhat of an up-and-down year, their win on Thursday brought their record to 4-1 over the final five games of their 2022-2023 campaign. Gulf had hoped to end a disappointing season on a positive note, but Head Coach Marc Cianci’s Hornets did not allow that as they took the lead in the first quarter and never relinquished control as they expanded their lead throughout the evening.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO