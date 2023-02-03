ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike

(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln’s birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that still operates under emergency orders.
Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates

Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
CHICAGO, IL
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban

There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
ILLINOIS STATE

