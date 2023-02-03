Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Illinois spending on ‘megasites’ to attract manufacturers and industrial centers
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.
wmay.com
Illinois launches study concerning discrimination in state’s cannabis industry
Illinois is launching a study into whether there is discrimination in the state’s recreational cannabis industry. When marijuana was legalized in 2020, the program was intended to ensure that people and communities that had been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs would reap benefits from the legal sale of the drug.
wmay.com
Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike
(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln’s birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that still operates under emergency orders.
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
wmay.com
Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates
Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
wmay.com
Pritzker disparages groups recruiting candidates for school, library board races
(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain...
wmay.com
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Factory fire near Chicago; measure looks to ban cat declawing
A massive fire broke out Monday at a Chicago Heights manufacturing facility. Smoke could be seen for miles from the blaze, which started at a custom wood and metal manufacturer and spread to other buildings. Multiple fire departments responded to the extra alarm fire, which fully engulfed the warehouse. No...
wmay.com
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
