Virginia State

Henrico Citizen

HCA Virginia launches ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign

HCA Virginia has launched a ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign to show healthcare heroes across Virginia that they have support from their communities. Through Valentine’s Day, community members can recognize health care workers’ efforts to deliver high-quality care by sending a physical or digital message of gratitude.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Why healthcare costs are rising in Virginia

The Altarum Institute, a non-profit healthcare research group, looked at medical spending in Virginia and concluded insurance premiums and deductibles rose more than 30% for individuals and nearly 28% for family coverage between 2015 and 2021. That did not surprise Julian Walker who speaks for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most

The Virginia House of Delegates has passed House Bill 1461 that would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior, including criteria for teachers to remove disruptive students from classes. The bill also recommends  the consideration of a three strikes policy for nonviolent disruptive behavior.   While a […] The post Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support

Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021

WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
WASHINGTON, DC
13News Now

Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages

NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
NORFOLK, VA
WSET

DMV says more than 12,000 customers saved their spot in line before arriving

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — According to the DMV, more than 12,000 customers have reserved their spot in line online via the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ new option for same-day walk-in service. Through the new service, launched statewide in December 2022, customers virtually sign into DMV’s service queue...
Virginia Connection Newspapers

State Legislators Advance Bills to Deter Invasive Plants

Virginia has between 300 and 350 documented invasive plants, but only 14 on what is called the state’s “noxious weeds list.” Two northern Virginia legislators, Delegates David Bulova and Paul Krizek, have introduced bills, now moving through the General Assembly, to strengthen the law and slow invasive plants’ spread.
VIRGINIA STATE

