HCA Virginia launches ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign
HCA Virginia has launched a ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign to show healthcare heroes across Virginia that they have support from their communities. Through Valentine’s Day, community members can recognize health care workers’ efforts to deliver high-quality care by sending a physical or digital message of gratitude.
wvtf.org
Why healthcare costs are rising in Virginia
The Altarum Institute, a non-profit healthcare research group, looked at medical spending in Virginia and concluded insurance premiums and deductibles rose more than 30% for individuals and nearly 28% for family coverage between 2015 and 2021. That did not surprise Julian Walker who speaks for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
WILX-TV
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed House Bill 1461 that would require the Virginia Department of Education to establish a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior, including criteria for teachers to remove disruptive students from classes. The bill also recommends the consideration of a three strikes policy for nonviolent disruptive behavior. While a […] The post Removing students from classrooms further harms those who struggle the most appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
WSET
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
wcyb.com
Virginia Department of Education makes multi-million dollar mathematical funding error
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Education has made a multi-million dollar mathematical error. Now, school districts across the state could see less funding than expected, especially in rural communities. Districts across Virginia are expected to see $201 million less than originally planned. "Errors can happen any...
moderncampground.com
Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support
Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
Convenience food recalled due to listeria risk
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages
NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of select items across the state
Several types of food items sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. But what is listeria exactly and what should you do if you come in contact with it?
wfxrtv.com
Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations. Over the weekend, House Republicans and Senate Democrats released spending plans...
WSET
DMV says more than 12,000 customers saved their spot in line before arriving
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — According to the DMV, more than 12,000 customers have reserved their spot in line online via the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ new option for same-day walk-in service. Through the new service, launched statewide in December 2022, customers virtually sign into DMV’s service queue...
Learn how to spot and destroy the spotted laternfly with tips from the Department of Forestry
A February webinar will teach "volunteer community scientists" how to identify spotted lanterflies, how to look for egg masses and how to record data.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
State Legislators Advance Bills to Deter Invasive Plants
Virginia has between 300 and 350 documented invasive plants, but only 14 on what is called the state’s “noxious weeds list.” Two northern Virginia legislators, Delegates David Bulova and Paul Krizek, have introduced bills, now moving through the General Assembly, to strengthen the law and slow invasive plants’ spread.
